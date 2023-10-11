Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stars — they’re just like Us. Even media mogul/momager Kris Jenner likes to save while shopping! The Kardashians star recently attended the Amazon Creator Summit where she gushed about Prime Big Deal Days, happening right now at Amazon.

“Pro-tip: this member-exclusive event is a great way to get ahead of holiday shopping,” Kris said on Amazon’s Instagram. “Some of my favorite picks are a massage gun, an espresso machine and a classic charcuterie board. Get ready for Prime Big Deal Days! Stock up on your favorites or start your holiday shopping early. You can shop all of my favorite picks on my storefront.”

Don’t mind if we do! Below are some of Kris’ top recommendations from Amazon Prime Day 2023. Keep up with the Kardashians with these premium picks!

TheraGun Mini Massage Gun Get pain relief on the go with this portable massage gun! This compact fitness device minimizes muscle aches, soothes tightness and improves post workout recovery. Was $199 On Sale: $159 You Save 20% See It!

Breville Espresso Machine Wake up and smell the coffee with this luxury espresso machine! Who needs Starbucks when you have this professional device at home? Was $1,000 On Sale: $802 You Save 20% See It!

Smirly Wood Charcuterie Board Planning your next dinner party? Entertain like a Kardashian with this no. 1 bestselling charcuterie board, complete with a bamboo cheese board and knife set. Was $60 On Sale: $49 You Save 18% See It!

Donpapa Fluffy Memory Foam Slippers Stay cozy all fall and winter in this fluffy memory foam slippers! Reviewers rave that these shoes are super comfortable. Was $40 On Sale: $25 You Save 38% See It!

Paris Hilton Iconic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set That’s hot! Kris Jenner is very close with the Hilton family, so it’s no surprise that she’s recommending this nonstick pots and pans set by Paris Hilton. This 10-piece set includes a 9.5-inch frying pan, a 2-quart sauce pan with lid , a 3.5-quart saute pan with lid, a 5-quart stock pot with lid and 3 felt protectors. Was $130 On Sale: $63 You Save 52% See It!

Mueller Retro Toaster The best thing since sliced bread! This retro toaster will look snazzy in your kitchen. Was $50 On Sale: $30 You Save 40% See It!

Beautural Handheld Foldable Steamer Genius! A foldable handheld steamer you can take with you on trips to remove wrinkles from clothing. Of course Kris Jenner has cracked the packing code! Was $35 On Sale: $25 You Save 29% See It!

Ruggable x Jonathan Adler Runner Rug The Kardashian are known for their neutral interior design taste. Elevate your home with this Ruggable x Jonathan Adler black and ivory rug! Was $219 On Sale: $177 You Save 19% See It!

Canon EOS R8 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera To quote Kris, ‘You’re doing amazing, sweetie!’ Get ready for your close-up with this advanced Canon camera! Was $1,699 On Sale: $1,359 You Save 20% See It!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals below:

