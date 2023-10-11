Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Stars — they’re just like Us. Even media mogul/momager Kris Jenner likes to save while shopping! The Kardashians star recently attended the Amazon Creator Summit where she gushed about Prime Big Deal Days, happening right now at Amazon.
“Pro-tip: this member-exclusive event is a great way to get ahead of holiday shopping,” Kris said on Amazon’s Instagram. “Some of my favorite picks are a massage gun, an espresso machine and a classic charcuterie board. Get ready for Prime Big Deal Days! Stock up on your favorites or start your holiday shopping early. You can shop all of my favorite picks on my storefront.”
Don’t mind if we do! Below are some of Kris’ top recommendations from Amazon Prime Day 2023. Keep up with the Kardashians with these premium picks!
TheraGun Mini Massage Gun
Breville Espresso Machine
Smirly Wood Charcuterie Board
Donpapa Fluffy Memory Foam Slippers
Paris Hilton Iconic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Mueller Retro Toaster
Beautural Handheld Foldable Steamer
Ruggable x Jonathan Adler Runner Rug
Canon EOS R8 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!