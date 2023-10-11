Your account
Shop Kris Jenner’s Exclusive Picks for Prime Big Deal Days at Amazon

By
Kris Jenner Amazon Prime picks
Getty Images

Stars — they’re just like Us. Even media mogul/momager Kris Jenner likes to save while shopping! The Kardashians star recently attended the Amazon Creator Summit where she gushed about Prime Big Deal Days, happening right now at Amazon.

“Pro-tip: this member-exclusive event is a great way to get ahead of holiday shopping,” Kris said on Amazon’s Instagram. “Some of my favorite picks are a massage gun, an espresso machine and a classic charcuterie board. Get ready for Prime Big Deal Days! Stock up on your favorites or start your holiday shopping early. You can shop all of my favorite picks on my storefront.”

Don’t mind if we do! Below are some of Kris’ top recommendations from Amazon Prime Day 2023. Keep up with the Kardashians with these premium picks!

TheraGun Mini Massage Gun

TheraGun Mini Massage Gun - Handheld Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun & Compact Personal Massager, Portable Muscle Pain Relief in Neck, Back, Leg, Hand, Shoulder and Foot (Desert Rose - 2.0)
TheraGun
Get pain relief on the go with this portable massage gun! This compact fitness device minimizes muscle aches, soothes tightness and improves post workout recovery.
Was $199On Sale: $159You Save 20%
See It!

Breville Espresso Machine

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine, 67 fluid ounces, Brushed Stainless Steel, BES880BSS
Breville
Wake up and smell the coffee with this luxury espresso machine! Who needs Starbucks when you have this professional device at home?
Was $1,000On Sale: $802You Save 20%
See It!

Smirly Wood Charcuterie Board

SMIRLY Wood Charcuterie Boards Large - Wine Cheese Platter Set With Charcuterie Accessories, Charcuterie Board Set, Charcuterie Boards Accessories, Bamboo Cheese Board Set, Cheese Tray Board
SMIRLY
Planning your next dinner party? Entertain like a Kardashian with this no. 1 bestselling charcuterie board, complete with a bamboo cheese board and knife set.
Was $60On Sale: $49You Save 18%
See It!

Donpapa Fluffy Memory Foam Slippers

Donpapa Womens Slipper Memory Foam Fluffy Soft Warm Slip On House Slippers,Anti-Skid Cozy Plush for Indoor Outdoor Tan 7-8
Donpapa
Stay cozy all fall and winter in this fluffy memory foam slippers! Reviewers rave that these shoes are super comfortable.
Was $40On Sale: $25You Save 38%
See It!

Paris Hilton Iconic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Paris Hilton Iconic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, Multi-layer Nonstick Coating, Matching Lids With Gold Handles, Made without PFOA, Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set, 10-Piece, Black
Paris Hilton
That’s hot! Kris Jenner is very close with the Hilton family, so it’s no surprise that she’s recommending this nonstick pots and pans set by Paris Hilton. This 10-piece set includes a 9.5-inch frying pan, a 2-quart sauce pan with lid , a 3.5-quart saute pan with lid, a 5-quart stock pot with lid and 3 felt protectors.
Was $130On Sale: $63You Save 52%
See It!

Mueller Retro Toaster

Mueller Retro Toaster 2 Slice with 7 Browning Levels and 3 Functions: Reheat, Defrost & Cancel, Stainless Steel Features, Removable Crumb Tray, Under Base Cord Storage, White
MUELLER HOME
The best thing since sliced bread! This retro toaster will look snazzy in your kitchen.
Was $50On Sale: $30You Save 40%
See It!

Beautural Handheld Foldable Steamer

BEAUTURAL Steamer for Clothes, Foldable Handheld Clothing Wrinkles Remover for Garments, 30-Second Fast Heat-up, Portable Fabric Steamer for 120V Countries, Not for Use in 220V Such as Europe
BEAUTURAL
Genius! A foldable handheld steamer you can take with you on trips to remove wrinkles from clothing. Of course Kris Jenner has cracked the packing code!
Was $35On Sale: $25You Save 29%
See It!

Ruggable x Jonathan Adler Runner Rug

RUGGABLE x Jonathan Adler Runner Rug - Perfect Runners for Hallways, Bedrooms, Entryway, Living Rooms & Kitchens - Stain & Water Resistant - Soft & Durable, Inkdrop Black/Ivory 2.5'x7' (Standard Pad)
RUGGABLE
The Kardashian are known for their neutral interior design taste. Elevate your home with this Ruggable x Jonathan Adler black and ivory rug!
Was $219On Sale: $177You Save 19%
See It!

Canon EOS R8 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Canon EOS R8 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera w/RF24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens, 24.2 MP, 4K Video, DIGIC X Image Processor, Subject Detection & Tracking, Compact, Smartphone Connection, Content Creator
Canon
To quote Kris, ‘You’re doing amazing, sweetie!’ Get ready for your close-up with this advanced Canon camera!
Was $1,699On Sale: $1,359You Save 20%
See It!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals below:

