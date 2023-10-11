Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Last day! The reboot of Amazon Prime Day 2023 has been an absolute dream — and we’re not ready to wake up yet! Luckily, we still have time to shop the deals before they’re gone.
Prime Big Deal Days has many markdowns on fashion finds, but even the best outfit ideas are nothing without accessories. Your handbag and your jewelry, especially, can make a world of difference in your look. No need to spend hundreds or more on full-price designer finds. These mega-affordable Prime Day picks will elevate your style in a snap!
Best Prime Day Handbag and Jewelry Deals
Handbags
Handbags aren’t simply a tool for carrying around your belongings. They can shine all on their own! Some literally even sparkle, while others have a more subtle sophistication. Shop our faves, including well-known brands!
- Steve Madden Bsammy Handbag — was $77, now $39!
- Vera Bradley Performance Twill Small Vera Tote Bag — was $115, now $48!
- The Drop Anusha Rhinestone Twisted Handle Shoulder Bag — was $50, now $20!
- Lucky Brand Love Leather Crossbody Wallet — was $128, now $73!
- Baggallini Pocket Crossbody with RFID — was $75, now $39!
- Dooney & Bourke Small Hobo Shoulder Bag — was $258, now $109!
- Inicat Small Sling Bag — was $36, now $24!
- Negbiu The Bucket Bag — was $31, now $16!
- Radley London Chartwell Medium Ziptop Tote — was $149, now $75!
- Mudono Small Suede Tote Bag — was $46, now $37!
Jewelry
Gold or silver? Both? White crystals or colorful gems? No matter your jewelry preferences, Prime Day has beautiful jewelry finds waiting for you!
- Swarovski Tennis Deluxe Crystal Bracelet — was $195, now $120!
- Deepa by Deepa Gurnani Danika Earrings — were $60, now $45!
- M Mooham Dainty Layered Initial Necklace — was $17, now $13!
- Chesky 14K Gold-Plated Chain Necklace — was $16, now $13!
- Lcherry Chunky Teardrop Earrings — were $13, now $8!
- Nuzon 14K Gold-Plated Choker Necklace — was $40, now $10!
- E 14K Gold-Plated Colorful Ring — was $12, now $6!
- Lucky Brand Silver-Tone and Faux Turquoise Hoop Earrings — was $29, now $20!
- Top Plaza Bead Chakra Bracelet — was $15, now $9!
- Ursilver Sterling Silver X Criss Cross Ring — was $28, now $13!
