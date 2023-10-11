The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Comfy Shoe Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Footloose and fancy-free! When it comes to footwear, comfort comes first. It doesn’t matter whether we’re sporting sneakers, sandals or stilettos — if the shoe fits but isn’t comfortable, don’t wear it!

Today is the final day of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, so it’s your last chance to score major markdowns on a variety of items across the site. Since we’re entering cozy season, our focus is on comfy shoes for fall — slippers, running shoes, boots and flats. We rounded up the best deals from Amazon Prime Day below. Treat your feet to these supportive styles!

The Best Prime Day Comfy Shoe Deals

Best Prime Day Slipper Deals

Turn that frown upside down! These cheerful slippers will put a smile on your face every day while keeping your toes toasty. Check out these other soft styles below, from Ugg lookalikes to patterned booties!

Best Prime Day Sneaker Deals

Just like leggings, we live in sneakers all year long! These New Balance walking shoes are trendy and top-rated. Elevate your OOTD with these lightweight trainers, complete with cushioned insoles. If these kicks aren’t your style, peep these ASICS running shoes and all-white options.

Best Prime Day Boot Deals

Now that it’s fall, we plan on wearing fuzzy, fluffy, furry footwear until spring! Ugg’s sister company Koolaburra by Ugg offers similar boot styles is at an affordable price point. And now you can snag these faux fur fashion boots for 50% off! These boots are made for walkin’!

Best Prime Day Flat Deals

Flats are the top footwear trend of fall! Stay in style with these loafer mules from Sam Edelman, perfect for the office or everyday errands. Be sure to browse the other looks on the list, from lined Crocs to ballet flats!

