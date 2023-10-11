Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is still going strong — we still have all of Wednesday to get the rest of our shopping in!
Even if you feel like you nabbed everything you needed yesterday, it’s important to note that there are many deals available today only. We’re here to make sure you don’t miss out!
Shop our favorite day two deals of Prime Day below — before they’re gone!
The Best Day 2 Deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023
Best Prime Day Home Deals, Day 2
Get ready to cancel all of your plans, because you won’t want to leave your amazing home once you’ve picked up all of these goodies!
- Instant Pot Duo — was $100, now $70
- Smirly Large Wood Charcuterie Board — was $60, now $48
- Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress — was $119, now $83
- Dyson Purifier TP09 — was $750, now $475
- Mr.Siga Toilet Plunger and Bowl Brush Combo — was $27, now $15
- Vtopmart 8-Pack Glass Food Storage Containers — was $37, now $28
- Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer — was $130, now $80
Best Prime Day Beauty Deals, Day 2
Whiter teeth? Longer, stronger hair? Smoother skin? Get all of the above and more with these deal picks!
- Keranique Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner Set — was $40, now $25
- Crest 3D Whitestrips — was $46, now $30
- Keranique Hair Regrowth Treatment for Women — was $30, now $19
- Nooni Appleberry Lip Oil — was $12, now $10
- Remedial Pax Retinol and Collagen Cream — was $30, now $17
- Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Electric Razor — was $60, now $22
- Focallure Highlighter and Contour Stick — was $21, now $8
Best Prime Day Fashion Deals, Day 2
It’s time to seriously stock up on new fashion! Clothing, accessories — you name it!
- BTFBM Half-Zip Sweater — was $56, now $36
- Kirundo Faux-Suede Two-Piece Matching Set — was $40, now $32
- Bostanten Leather Handbag — was $127, now $68
- Champion Powerblend Hoodie — was $55, now $27
- Joox Polarized Aviator Sunglasses — was $17, now $11
- Mangopop Long-Sleeve Bodysuit — was $38, now $17
Looking for something else? Explore more amazing Prime Day deals at Amazon here!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!