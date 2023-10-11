Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is still going strong — we still have all of Wednesday to get the rest of our shopping in!

Even if you feel like you nabbed everything you needed yesterday, it’s important to note that there are many deals available today only. We’re here to make sure you don’t miss out!

Shop our favorite day two deals of Prime Day below — before they’re gone!

The Best Day 2 Deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Best Prime Day Home Deals, Day 2

Get ready to cancel all of your plans, because you won’t want to leave your amazing home once you’ve picked up all of these goodies!

Related: Cut a Rug With These 7 Bestselling Rugs on Sale for Up to 78% Off! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ready to replace your old rug? We can help! Right now at Amazon, save up to 78% on bestselling area rugs. We chose seven styles with chic prints to give your room a pop of pattern. All of […]

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals, Day 2

Whiter teeth? Longer, stronger hair? Smoother skin? Get all of the above and more with these deal picks!

Related: This $10 Setting Spray Kept My Wedding Guest Makeup Flawless for 36 Hours Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Weddings are a marathon, not a sprint — and not just for the bride and groom. I recently learned this when I attended my first wedding over Labor Day. I wasn’t even in the wedding party, and the […]

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals, Day 2

It’s time to seriously stock up on new fashion! Clothing, accessories — you name it!

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Ugg Deals — Up to 61% Off! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s finally our favorite time of year! Fall is the superior season — we don’t make the rules. There’s truly nothing better than sweater weather. Crisp air, scented candles and cozy clothing! And when it comes to soft […]

Looking for something else? Explore more amazing Prime Day deals at Amazon here!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days! What We Know and the Best Early Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Editor’s note: Updated on October 5 at 2:03 p.m. Hate waiting an entire year for the return of Amazon Prime Day? […]

Related: Red Is the Official Shade of the Season, So I'm Buying All of These Items ASAP Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cue Doja Cat‘s hit single “Paint the Town Red” or Taylor Swift‘s song “Red” (actually, just play the entire album) because this fiery color is the official shade of the season! From burgundy to fire engine red, this vibrant […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Celebrity-Loved Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Have you heard? It’s back! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is having a part two this year. It’s called Prime Big Deal Days, […]