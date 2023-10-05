Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Weddings are a marathon, not a sprint — and not just for the bride and groom. I recently learned this when I attended my first wedding over Labor Day. I wasn’t even in the wedding party, and the day’s itinerary extended for 16 hours. While I knew that a bit of caffeine could keep me dancing through the night, I worried how my makeup was going to last for that amount of time.

After working in the beauty industry for five years, I know there are plenty of tricks to keep makeup intact for an extended period of time — like using a primer and setting your face with powder. But I prefer to simply use setting spray. I’ve been a loyalist to the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray for years, so naturally I planned to take that with me. The thing is, the wedding was abroad in Ireland — and due to TSA size restrictions, I couldn’t pack my trusty spray. Thankfully, I had a travel-size bottle of Milani’s Make It Last Original Setting Spray on hand.

Get the Milani Make It Last Original Setting Spray for just $10 at Amazon!

This affordable setting spray actually ensures your makeup stays locked in place for up to 24 (!) hours, but it also hosts a slew of added skincare benefits, so your complexion doesn’t just look good — it feels good too. This is thanks to the glycerin and niacinamide-infused formula which hydrates and protects the skin while making your look impermeable to water and sweat.

On the day of the wedding, I spritzed on this finishing touch around 11:45am. Compared to other setting sprays I’ve tried in the past, I really liked how it came out in a soft mist: It didn’t feel like I was completely dousing myself with the spray, and this allowed it to evenly distribute across my face.

As the hours wore on — through the ceremony, cocktail hour, dinner and dancing — I noticed that aside from reapplying my lipstick after eating, I didn’t need to touch up my makeup at all. And when the afterparty started at 2 a.m., it didn’t feel like I had been wearing a full face for 12 hours. Instead, I felt fresh and my face still looked flawless.

After all the celebrations concluded, I ended up falling asleep in my makeup (oops) and oversleeping before the next days’ festivities (double oops). Because of that, I didn’t exactly have the time to redo my makeup, but it turns out I didn’t need to. When I met up with everyone for the post-wedding barbecue, five of my friends commented on how incredible my makeup looked. Yep, the same makeup I had applied over 24 hours prior.

To say that this setting spray exceeded expectations is an understatement: I now count on it for everyday wear as well as special events. Plus, the price is a sweet bonus. Once I inevitably run out, I appreciate that I won’t be breaking the bank to restock it.

