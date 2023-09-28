Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to replace your old rug? We can help! Right now at Amazon, save up to 78% on bestselling area rugs. We chose seven styles with chic prints to give your room a pop of pattern. All of these carpets will elevate your home decor!

You don’t want to miss these amazing deals on area rugs — keep scrolling to shop this Amazon sale selection!

Jonathan Y Contemporary Area Rug Blue skies and rugs ahead! This abstract area rug is on sale for $13 — that’s less than the price of a movie ticket. We’re snagging this dreamy deal with a side of popcorn. Was $58 On Sale: $13 You Save 78% See It!

Loloi II Neutral Area Rug We love the neutral tones of this area rug! The versatile colorway will match any type of decor. Was $159 On Sale: $51 You Save 68% See It!

Nourison Rainbow Rug Color Us smitten with this rainbow rug! Subtle yet striking, this area rug will add a fun pop of color to your room. Was $79 On Sale: $22 You Save 72% See It!

Artistic Weaves Moroccan Shag Area Rug Cozy-chic! This neutral shag carpet will feel like a soft blanket beneath your feet. Was $108.84 On Sale: $109 You Save 0% See It!

Loloii II Ocean Area Rug Vintage vibes! Scattered with shades of the ocean, this patterned rug has a warm and calming energy. Was $589 On Sale: $234 You Save 60% See It!

Safavieh Silver Area Rug Silver linings! This silver area rug is a beautiful piece by a reliable brand. Was $640 On Sale: $142 You Save 78% See It!

Loloi II Multi-Colored Area Rug This multi-colored area rug would look spectacular in any space! The slightly faded appearance gives this carpet a retro touch. Was $1,259 On Sale: $374 You Save 70% See It!

