Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Cut a Rug With These 7 Bestselling Patterned Rugs on Sale for Up to 78% Off

By
Getty
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to replace your old rug? We can help! Right now at Amazon, save up to 78% on bestselling area rugs. We chose seven styles with chic prints to give your room a pop of pattern. All of these carpets will elevate your home decor!

You don’t want to miss these amazing deals on area rugs — keep scrolling to shop this Amazon sale selection!

Jonathan Y Contemporary Area Rug

JONATHAN Y CTP104A-23 Contemporary POP Vintage Modern Abstract Indoor Area Rug,High Traffic,Bedroom,Kitchen,Living Room,Non Shedding,2 X 3,Cream/Blue
JONATHAN Y
Blue skies and rugs ahead! This abstract area rug is on sale for $13 — that’s less than the price of a movie ticket. We’re snagging this dreamy deal with a side of popcorn.
Was $58On Sale: $13You Save 78%
See It!

Loloi II Neutral Area Rug

Loloi II Teagan Collection TEA-03 Ivory/Sand 2'-8" x 10'-6" Runner Rug
Loloi II
We love the neutral tones of this area rug! The versatile colorway will match any type of decor.
Was $159On Sale: $51You Save 68%
See It!

Nourison Rainbow Rug

Nourison Celestial Modern Abstract Sealife 2'2" x 3'9" Area -Rug, Easy -Cleaning, Non Shedding, Bed Room, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen (2x4)
Nourison
Color Us smitten with this rainbow rug! Subtle yet striking, this area rug will add a fun pop of color to your room.
Was $79On Sale: $22You Save 72%
See It!

Artistic Weaves Moroccan Shag Area Rug

Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3", Beige
Surya
Cozy-chic! This neutral shag carpet will feel like a soft blanket beneath your feet.
Was $108.84On Sale: $109You Save 0%
See It!

Loloii II Ocean Area Rug

Loloi II Margot Collection MAT-03 Ocean/Spice 7'-6" x 9'-6" Area Rug feat. CloudPile
Loloi II
Vintage vibes! Scattered with shades of the ocean, this patterned rug has a warm and calming energy.
Was $589On Sale: $234You Save 60%
See It!

Safavieh Silver Area Rug

SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10', Silver & Ivory, Snowflake Medallion Distressed Design, Non-Shedding & Easy Care, Ideal for High Traffic Areas in Living Room, Bedroom (MAD603G)
Safavieh
Silver linings! This silver area rug is a beautiful piece by a reliable brand.
Was $640On Sale: $142You Save 78%
See It!

Loloi II Multi-Colored Area Rug

Loloi II Loren Collection LQ-14, Brick/Multi 8'-4" x 11'-6", Area Rug, Soft, Durable, Vintage, Distressed, Low Profile, Non-Shedding, Easy Clean, Living Room Rug
Loloi II
This multi-colored area rug would look spectacular in any space! The slightly faded appearance gives this carpet a retro touch.
Was $1,259On Sale: $374You Save 70%
See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-air-purifiers-on-sale

Related: 5 Amazing Air Purifiers on Sale at Amazon — From $38 to $300

fall decor sale

Related: Shop 7 Home Decor Bestsellers for Fall on Sale Up to 59% Off!

amazon-prime-day-2023-best-home-deals

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Home Deals — Up to 62% Off

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories