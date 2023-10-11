Your account
The Best Gym Shoes on Sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon is known for seriously slashing prices during the annual Amazon Prime Day sale each summer. And now, the renowned e-tailer is back with another major savings event.  Upgrade your fall wardrobe with everything you need, from flattering fashion finds to Halloween treats during Prime Big Deal Days. Whether you’re heading to a workout class or a hiking trail, you can get your hands on gym shoes and many other discounted goodies during the two-day sale. Read on for our favorite kick picks, and get to steppin’!

EGMPDA Women’s Slip-On Shoes

EGMPDA Women's Slip On Walking Running Shoes
No matter if you’re going for a run or taking a #HotGirlWalk, you’ll feel like you’re walking on air with these slip-on shoes.

Was $46On Sale: $21You Save 54%
Niluber Chunky Sneakers

Niluber Chunky Sneakers
If you live for dadcore fashion, you’ll want to get your hands on these chunky dad sneakers. They’re super comfy and feature the cutest platform for an additional boost!

Was $40On Sale: $32You Save 20%
ASICS Women’s Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes

ASICS Women's Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes
ASICS is a trendy brand that all of the it-girls are obsessed with. Channel Addison Rae and Hailey Bieber vibes in these comfy running shoes!

Was $160On Sale: $63You Save 61%
New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam 680 V7 Running Shoe

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam 680 V7 Running Shoe
These soft and breathable sneakers are perfect for beginners. They feature a dual-density midsole for comfort and a molded insert for additional support.

Was $80On Sale: $70You Save 13%
Lamincoa Women’s Air Running Shoes

Get ready for a fresh out-of-the-box fit that practically melts into your toes. These lightweight sneaks feature breathable fabric and air cushioning!

Was $70On Sale: $32You Save 54%
