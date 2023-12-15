Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you could hit pause on the aging clock and keep your youthful appearance, would you? I’ve discovered a pillowcase which helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles over time and keeps my hair from becoming a major mess by morning — who knew a pillowcase had so much to offer? Naturally, this isn’t your average bedding essential — it’s a mulberry silk pillowcase, and it has worked wonders for me and 29,000 other customers on Amazon.

One reviewer wrote, “You are here because you’ve seen all the ads for a $60 silk pillowcase that promises to fix your hair and skin woes and leave you filled with bliss. You are wondering if you can get something similar for less, and, more importantly, will they work?” And truthfully, yes, that’s why I was here searching, because $20 sounded a lot more appealing and worth a try. She continued saying, “I am here to tell you…YES! I am a 53-year-old female…[I] woke up tangle-free with hair that looks as good as it did when I went to bed. I can run my fingers through it! This might be the first and only time in my life that I’ve been able to run my fingers through my hair right after waking up.” Quite frankly, this instantly sold me on my new home purchase!

Made from authentic silk spun by silkworms, this material contains 18 amino acids that help hydrate your skin and retain moisture, unlike other fabrics such as cotton or polyester. Your hair no longer breaks off, frizzes up or creates split ends while sleeping because of the silk texture. Plus, it locks in the natural oils your hair produces, keeping it from drying out. I know it sounds like magic. It also has such a smooth finish, you won’t want to rest your head on anything else.

As an added bonus, the material regulates your body temperature and keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. It’s available in thirty-eight colors that will be sure to match your bedspread and decor, along with optional sizes from Standard (20” x 26”), Queen (20” x 30”) to King (20” x 36” or 20” x 40”). If the reviews raving about this product didn’t sell me (which it did!), then the one-hundred-night guarantee did. If you’re unhappy, they’ll accept your return — no questions asked. I purchased two standard fit cases, which have been a dream — especially for my luscious locks. Consider purchasing some for not just yourself, but for your guests this season. If you’re not completely sold, think of how fabulous these will be as a stocking stuffer. Hello, new hair hero!

