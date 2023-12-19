Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hannah Godwin has always been an It girl. Ever since the blonde beauty first graced our screens on The Bachelor, she’s been setting trends and setting the bar high. But part of her appeal is that her aspirational lifestyle feels relatable — when she’s not hitting red carpets and modeling for major brands, she’s reviewing slime on TikTok and playing pranks on her husband Dylan Barbour. Get you a girl who does both.

Channel Hannah’s effortlessly cool style with her exclusive gift guide below! From her “go-to” concealer to an “aesthetic” coffee mug, these presents are perfect for the It girl (or guy!) in your own life.

You save: 15% Cordless LED Vanity Mirror Lights Was: $22 $26 Description ‘I’m always struggling for good lighting when I get ready, whether it’s at home or traveling. This is the perfect solution — every makeup girl on your list will love!” See It!

Stanley Stainless Steel Tumbler Price: $45 Description “Trying to stay hydrated is such a challenge, having a Stanley cup with cold water 24/7 has changed the game for me and helped me stay on top of it.” See It!

CYMULA Knit Throw Blanket Price: $28 Description “Who doesn’t love a cozy night in? It’s the perfect housewarming or hosting gift!” Get it

Ceramic Coffee Mug Price: $19 Description “Aesthetic mugs just make your morning coffee taste even better.” See It!

Lancôme Concealer Price: $29 Description “If you know me, you know this concealer is my go-to!” See It!

You save: 34% TOLOCO Deep Tissue Massage Gun Was: $50 $76 Description “Dylan has been obsessed with this since he is super active. Perfect for anyone who loves playing sports or is always working out.” See It!

You save: 8% MAC Cremesheen Lipstick Was: $23 $25 Description ‘One year for Christmas my mom bought me six of these because I am so obsessed. I keep them around the house and in multiple purses so I always have one with me.” See It!

You save: 4% New Balance Women's Sneakers Was: $67 $70 Description “These are the perfect gift for my mom. Her and I love our weekly hot girl walks down to the beach!” See It!

Kérastase Blond Absolu Conditioning Hair Mask Price: $68 Description “I have been using this hair mask for over a year and I notice such a difference in the health of my hair. A must-have for my blondes out there!” See It!

You save: 8% Kodak Digital Camera Was: $92 $100 Description “This Kodak camera is a more affordable option for people looking to get into taking digital photos! Definitely grabbing one for my best friend Dena.” See It!

Hatch Sunrise Alarm Clock Price: $200 Description “This has been so helpful for my sleep! I love that you can customize your morning and night routines and wake up to the sunrise.” See It!

BONUS: VICTORIA’S SECRET PAJAMAS

“Literally the only pajamas I wear. I have been obsessed for years!”

