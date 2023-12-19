Your account
Hannah Godwin’s Holiday Gift Guide of Beauty, Fashion and Home Must-Haves

By
Hannah Godwin attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Hannah Godwin attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)Getty Images

Hannah Godwin has always been an It girl. Ever since the blonde beauty first graced our screens on The Bachelor, she’s been setting trends and setting the bar high. But part of her appeal is that her aspirational lifestyle feels relatable — when she’s not hitting red carpets and modeling for major brands, she’s reviewing slime on TikTok and playing pranks on her husband Dylan Barbour. Get you a girl who does both.

Channel Hannah’s effortlessly cool style with her exclusive gift guide below! From her “go-to” concealer to an “aesthetic” coffee mug, these presents are perfect for the It girl (or guy!) in your own life.

Assemer Portable Makeup Light,Cordless Led Vanity Mirror Lights with Brightness Color Temperature Adjustable for Vanity Table Bathroom Dressing Room
Assemer
You save: 15%

Cordless LED Vanity Mirror Lights

$22$26
  • Description
‘I’m always struggling for good lighting when I get ready, whether it’s at home or traveling. This is the perfect solution — every makeup girl on your list will love!”
See It!

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw for Water, Iced Tea or Coffee, Smoothie and More, Fog, 40 oz
Stanley

Stanley Stainless Steel Tumbler

$45
  • Description
“Trying to stay hydrated is such a challenge, having a Stanley cup with cold water 24/7 has changed the game for me and helped me stay on top of it.”
See It!
CYMULA Knit Throw Blanket for Couch Light Grey - Super Soft Lightweight Plush Fuzzy Fluffy Warm Cozy Blankets and Throws for Sofa Bed, 50 x 60 inches
CYMULA

CYMULA Knit Throw Blanket

$28
  • Description
“Who doesn’t love a cozy night in? It’s the perfect housewarming or hosting gift!”
Get it
joyxiwa Ceramic Coffee Mug, Creative Cute Fat Handle Cup for Office and Home,Microwave Safe,For Coffee and Interior Design Lovers - Nordic Mug 300ml/10oz for Latte Tea Milk(white
joyxiwa

Ceramic Coffee Mug

$19
  • Description
“Aesthetic mugs just make your morning coffee taste even better.”
See It!
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care & Glow Serum Concealer - Medium Buildable Coverage & Natural Glow Finish - Up To 24H Hydration - 230W
Lancôme

Lancôme Concealer

$29
  • Description
“If you know me, you know this concealer is my go-to!”
See It!
Under Eye Mask (Gold, 24 Pairs) Reduce Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes, Undereye Bags, Wrinkles - Gel Under Eye Patches, Vegan Cruelty-Free Self Care by grace and stella
grace & stella
You save: 29%

Grace & Stella Gold Under-Eye Masks

$22$31
  • Description
“These are a must-have for self-care nights. Dylan uses them too!”
See It!
TOLOCO Massage Gun Deep Tissue, Back Massage Gun for Athletes for Pain Relief, Percussion Massager with 10 Massages Heads & Silent Brushless Motor, Christmas Gifts for Men&Women, Black
TOLOCO
You save: 34%

TOLOCO Deep Tissue Massage Gun

$50$76
  • Description
“Dylan has been obsessed with this since he is super active. Perfect for anyone who loves playing sports or is always working out.”
See It!
MAC Cremesheen Lipstick - Modesty
M.A.C
You save: 8%

MAC Cremesheen Lipstick

$23$25
  • Description
‘One year for Christmas my mom bought me six of these because I am so obsessed. I keep them around the house and in multiple purses so I always have one with me.”
See It!
New Balance Women's 411 V1 Walking Shoe, White/White, 9.5 Wide
New Balance
You save: 4%

New Balance Women's Sneakers

$67$70
  • Description
“These are the perfect gift for my mom. Her and I love our weekly hot girl walks down to the beach!”
See It!
Kerastase Blond Absolu Cicaextreme Conditioning Hair Mask | For Weak, Sensitized Hair Post-Bleaching | Repairs and Nourishes Damage and Split Ends | With Hyaluronic Acid & Edelweiss Flower | 6.8 Fl Oz
KERASTASE

Kérastase Blond Absolu Conditioning Hair Mask

$68
  • Description
“I have been using this hair mask for over a year and I notice such a difference in the health of my hair. A must-have for my blondes out there!”
See It!
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask - Berry (Packaging may vary)
LANEIGE

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

$24
  • Description
“The most hydrating lip mask and the perfect stocking stuffer.”
See It!

KODAK PIXPRO FZ45-BK 16MP Digital Camera 4X Optical Zoom 27mm Wide Angle 1080P Full HD Video 2.7" LCD Vlogging Camera (Black)
Kodak
You save: 8%

Kodak Digital Camera

$92$100
  • Description
“This Kodak camera is a more affordable option for people looking to get into taking digital photos! Definitely grabbing one for my best friend Dena.”
See It!
Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock, Sound Machine, Smart Light (Putty) ー Your Bedside Sleep Guide, White Noise, Personal Sleep Routines, Dimmable Clock, Deep Sleep, Gentle Alarm, Wake Up Energized
Hatch Baby

Hatch Sunrise Alarm Clock

$200
  • Description
“This has been so helpful for my sleep! I love that you can customize your morning and night routines and wake up to the sunrise.”
See It!
2 Pieces unisex Passport Covers and 2 Pieces Luggage Tags, Passport Holder Travel Suitcase Tag (White, Gray)
Weewooday

Set of 2 Passport Holders and Luggage Tags

$15
  • Description
“We gave out personalized ones at our wedding and everyone loved! They’re so cute to keep all your travel documents organized.”
See It!

BONUS: VICTORIA’S SECRET PAJAMAS

pajama set
Victoria’s Secret

“Literally the only pajamas I wear. I have been obsessed for years!”

See It!

Cashmere Cardigan

