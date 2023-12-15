Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Hi everyone! Francesca Farago here. You may know me from Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle but there is so much more to me you should get to know. I’ve been vegan for over a decade and my love for our planet transpired into the creation of my own sustainable bikini company, Farago The Label. I am newly engaged to the love of my life, Jesse Sullivan, and I can’t wait for our next chapter together. I am a Christmas fanatic and love gift-giving. Here is my Holiday Gift Guide!
TRUFF Original and Hotter Black Truffle Hot Sauce 2-Pack Bundle
Got a truffle-loving hot sauce enthusiast on your list? Throw some TRUFF Hot Sauce in their stocking – it is my go-to. I carry TRUFF with me everywhere, my avocado toast would not be the same without it. Plus, it’s vegan!
Fuzzy Socks (Set of 6)
I practically live in fuzzy socks, whether I’m working on content or cuddling on the couch with my fiancé, they keep my feet warm and cozy. They make the perfect budget-friendly gift under $20 that anyone would appreciate.
NuFACE Trinity+ Starter Kit
I have always been into skincare, but now that I’ve turned 30, I want to take my skincare to the next level. The NuFACE Tritnity+ Starter Kit is on my Christmas wish list this year, and if you have anyone in your life obsessed with skincare, this is the perfect gift for them.
11-Piece Cocktail Kit
If you have a cocktail enthusiast in your life, a bartender kit is like the ultimate Christmas gift! It’s got all the cool stuff—shakers, muddlers, and strainers—so they can whip up awesome drinks at home. I’ll be gifting one of these to my best friend!
Salt & Stone Antioxidant-Rich Body Wash
Upgrading your loved one’s shower routine with a clean ingredient body wash that is environmentally friendly and non-toxic is one of the best gifts you can give. The Salt + Stone body wash can be gifted to anyone in your life, everyone loves a good shower (I hope).
Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings
My favorite jewelry to wear (besides my engagement ring), are chunky gold earrings. I promise your sister, girlfriend and mom will love these earrings! I already have a pair in my Amazon cart to gift my little sister this Christmas.
Tossware Set of 4 Colorful Tumblers
These super cute, colorful glasses would be such a vibe for your bar cart or kitchen shelves. They’re also perfect for a Secret Santa or White Elephant gift exchange.
OUAI Fine Shampoo and Conditioner Set
Throwing a QUAI shampoo and conditioner set in your gift guide—because who doesn’t want silky clean hair? It’s the perfect gift to keep your friends and family’s hair looking and feeling great. My hair stylist Chris Georges will absolutely be getting some QUAI hair care from me this Christmas.
CorkTec Non-Slip Thick Cork Yoga Mat
For the fitness fanatic in your life, a yoga mat is the ultimate Christmas gift. I come from a yoga-loving family (shoutout to my mom, the yoga teacher extraordinaire), so I know my way around a yoga mat. I try my best to only shop sustainably, and this CorkTech mat is my favorite because it is non-toxic and eco-friendly!
Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush
I just bought my fiancé, Jesse the Oral-B iO Series 8 Toothbrush and he is OBSESSED. It is our favorite electric toothbrush on the market and the perfect gift to give to someone in need of a toothbrush refresh.
Farago The Label ‘The Jesse’ in Enchanted Forest Print
One of my favorite bikinis from my slow-fashion line Farago The Label is The Jesse, named after my fiancé. This ruched bikini bottom with double hip straps and two beautiful gold rings will make you feel extra sexy. Flattering on everyone and environmentally friendly, this bikini is a perfect gift for the lucky woman in your life.
Farago The Label Catherine One-Piece in Solar Flare
The Catherine is the one piece every girl needs in their swimsuit collection. The Solar Flare color is perfect for the holiday season and a must-have for your next vacation. Add this to your Christmas list if you want to feel sexy and confident while shopping sustainably and supporting slow fashion.