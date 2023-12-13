Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fitness is in Sami Clarke‘s blood. Born into a family of athletes and bodybuilders, it’s no surprise that the model became a personal trainer herself. She also launched her own wellness and lifestyle platform FORM, featuring nutritional recipes, workouts and activewear.

Now, the co-founder is exclusively sharing her favorite self-care staples with Us Weekly so we can feel healthier and happier. All of these products would make great last-minute gifts for the holidays!

Living Librations Oil Cleanser & Moisturizer

“Oil cleansing has helped get my skin to its true integrity after struggling with acne and using such harsh chemicals on my skin for so long. This product has helped me use less skincare and see better results with it being an all-in-one cleanser, exfoliator and moisturizer.”

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite Faceware Pro

“This mask is part of my morning routine, so while I meditate, I multitask and put this LED mask on for three to five minutes. It helps with acne, fine lines, preventing acne flare-ups, redness and smoothness of skin.”

TheraBreath Healthy Gums Mouthwash

“I was never into my mouth care routine until I paired my electric toothbrush with this mouthwash. Your gums can build up plaque and cause diseases and serious conditions, so it feels so good to be preventing any oral issues later in life. Also, nothing better than white teeth and fresh breath.”

Rhode Lip Treatment

“The hype is real. The way this gloss has a chokehold on me because of the shine it gives my lips — plus, they smell like a dream. I have one in my purse, car and makeup bag at all times.”

OUAI North Bondi Perfume

“I always can tell if a perfume is right for me if I get a lot of compliments on it. I can’t get enough compliments on this perfume, it smells like that fresh feeling of taking a full body shower.”

Crown Affair Finishing Gel

“My holy grail for every slick bun I do. I like a slick look for my workouts and my hair never falls out of it.”

Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush

“Upping your toothbrush game was the investment I wish I did not wait so long for. It makes you excited to brush your teeth and feel extra clean after you are done.”

Simple Modern 40oz Handle With Straw Water Bottle

“Hydration will continue to be one of the number one things I prioritize, and this water bottle allows me to drink 10 times more water than any other bottle. It is aesthetically cute so you take it everywhere, and it has a straw which allows you to drink so much more water.”

Jolie Filtered Showerhead

“Using a shower head that has a filter has helped with my skin and hair by removing heavy metals and other contaminants coming from the harsh water we have been given. It is the most easy to install and has elevated my shower routine to know I am doing good for my skin and hair.” $165.00 See It!

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze

“I will not go anywhere without having my brows brushed. This is the only product that keeps my brows in place and does not leave the white flakes!”

My Daily Check-In Journal

“Finding a journal routine changed my life. I created this journal for anyone who does not know where to begin in their journal routine but wants to start getting to know themselves and have more positive days! The prompts are written out for you and it only takes one to five minutes to start your day with being mindful of how you are feeling and creating intention towards your days.”

FORM Supporter Bra

“How you feel in your workout clothes is a huge part of you wanting to show up for your workouts and your wellness routine. In creating FORM activewear, we made sure it feels like butter and you forget you have it on all day because it feels so good on your body.”