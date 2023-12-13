Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you know someone who’s always out and about, staying active and running in and out of the door, what are you getting them for the holidays? Make sure their skin is protected and pampered with a gift set that you know they’ll appreciate from dawn to dusk. Whether that means keeping their lips soft and supple, making sure they smell fresh and clean with natural deodorant, or their body super soft at all times, you can give the gift of great skincare.

The Kosas Kosasport Essentials Set is a three-piece set of must-have skincare-powered daily essentials that anyone with an active lifestyle will appreciate. It includes a full-size deodorant, a body wash, and lip balm in a handy travel kit that you or your giftee can just toss in a bag and go. It’s absolutely perfect for anyone who wants to streamline their body and skincare routine, and you can get it right now from Kosas.

The Kosas Chemistry Deodorant uses skimic, mandelic, and lactic acid to stop odor and brighten and exfoliate underarm skin, while pure aloe vera soothes and softens. Hyaluronic acid is on board to nourish. The Kosas Good Body Skin Body Wash uses glycolic and lactic acid to exfoliate, tropical fruit enzymes to brighten dull skin, mandelic acid to stave off blemishes, and allantoin for smoothing and conditioning. Finally, the Kosas Lipfuel Lip Balm uses hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to hydrate, wild mint flavor to energize, and konjac root to protect.

Shoppers can’t get enough of the Good Body Skin cleanser, with over 200 five-star reviews. “My favorite body wash!” one raved. “Makes my skin smooth, soft, and glowing.”

Buyers also love the Chemistry Deodorant, calling it “life changing”: “No matter how hot I get there is zero stink.”

As for the Lipfuel Lip Balm? Shoppers love how “soft and hydrated” it keeps their pout. “Couldn’t be easier to keep my lips protected and looking beautiful.”

Help your giftee combat winter skin or build a routine that works for them with this three-piece gift set. It works, it gets results, and best of all, it’s affordable!

Get the Kosas Kosasport Essentials Set for just $42 at Kosas! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

