Bottom line: You should wear sunscreen year-round. During the hot and steamy summer months, we constantly remind ourselves to put on sunscreen before dashing outside into the bright, warm sun. While everyone understands the importance of sunscreen and why we should wear it — i.e., skin cancer, hyperpigmentation, etc. — on bright and sunny days, it’s also increasingly important to slap some on during the fall and winter. It’s imperative to find an option that keeps your skin moisturized during frigid temperatures!

But, one question that plagues Us — and many of you — is whether or not you can wear sunscreen under makeup? To answer this query concisely — yes! Absolutely! Kosas is a clean makeup brand for skincare aficionados, and they create healthy products for everyone’s skin. The brand is a celeb favorite, with EmRata, Hailey Bieber and Olivia Culpo being fans — so you’re in good hands! Kosas’ DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++ sunscreen is an efficient base layer sunscreen that offers maximum coverage and doesn’t detract from your chic makeup aesthetic. In fact, this formulation leaves a radiant finish that will elevate your look!

Get the Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++ Comfy Smooth Mineral Sunscreen for $40 at Kosas!

Kosas’ DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++ is a fragrance-free mineral sunscreen packed with ingredients to keep your skin feeling healthy and happy! Of course, it has mineral spf — which blocks out sun rays and is effective against UVA and UVB light. This sunscreen is also a suitable option for all skin types!

The formula uses peptides for their smoothing and plumping properties and includes hyaluronic acid to hydrate and lock in moisture. Kosas adds in ceramides for their skin suppling effect and Allantoin to soothe and condition the skin for a full-encompassing formula.

There’s no need for hesitation here: Kosas’ DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++ has clinical results backing its formulation. The results come from a consumer study of 33 men and women 18-80 y.o. after using DreamBeam for 28 days. The results determined this product doesn’t clog pores, doesn’t leave greasy residue and is comfortable to wear all day long!

If we have to be honest, the peachy-pink hue of the sunscreen helps neutralize zinc oxide’s natural bluish-white color — which is what leaves those white streaky marks with other sunscreens. Although this sunscreen option isn’t waterproof, it is water-resistant for 80 minutes of water exposure! This means don’t beat your face and then have a snowball fight — or go to a water park — but if you happen to get caught in the rain while running errands, you’re good!

So, go ahead and prime your face for your upcoming winter events! Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++ Comfy Smooth Mineral Sunscreen for all your sunblocking needs. Shop now, and don’t get caught in the crosshairs of dry skin this winter!

