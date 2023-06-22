​​This Adorable Face Sunscreen Launched Just in Time for Summer

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

By now, it’s widely accepted that using sunscreen on your face daily is important year-round, but it’s especially crucial in the summer months. The sun is extra strong, which means more harmful UV rays capable of causing irritation and burns — and the potential to contribute to the growth of wrinkles down the line.

The only problem with sunscreens? Well, for starters, they don’t always feel the best on the skin. It’s important to find one specifically designed for the face, and this sunscreen which just launched from Bubble Skincare is on track to be one of the best! We’re obsessed with how well it sinks into the skin, and better yet, it’s seriously affordable. Wins all around!

The sunscreen is designed to feel completely weightless on your skin, so much so that you may forget you’re wearing sunscreen altogether. It’s actually particularly suitable for acne-prone skin, which can commonly be triggered by sunscreens that cause unwanted breakouts. Luckily, that’s not the case with this formula! The lightweight feeling is one of the main reasons why we love it so much, but there’s much more to this product than meets the eye. The formula is packed with different minerals which are designed to nourish your skin, and this product is incredibly hydrating as well. It may even take the place of your daily moisturizer depending on your personal needs!

And on top of that, this formula is also tinted and leaves you with a bronzy finish. And before you ask — yes, this is a universally flattering tint so you don’t have to worry about color-matching here. This added element provides a handy blurring effect and combats any imperfections. Hello, IRL Instagram filter!

In the summer, we don’t like to pack on a ton of product because of the hot and sticky weather. This sunscreen will accomplish three major steps in your skincare routine in one convenient product. Instead of using a separate moisturizer, sunscreen and primer, you can use this to cover it all. You might not even need to do anything else as far as foundation is concerned after using this sunscreen, which only emphasizes why this is a summer must-have. Bubble Skincare does it again!

