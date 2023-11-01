Hailey Bieber Says This Kosas Concealer Leaves a ‘Dewy Finish’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to Gen Z’s most beloved icons, Hailey Bieber is notorious for her influence. The model and Rhode Skin founder is known for candidly dishing on all of her makeup and skincare secrets, much to the delight of social media users. From hydrating creams to hair oils, you name it, and she’s likely shared her top picks online. Bieber’s recommendations are so trusted, almost every product she mentions flies off the shelves.

Take the Kosas Revealer Concealer, for instance. In June 2022, Bieber appeared in Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series, providing a step-by-step tutorial of her glowy date-night-inspired makeup look. While dishing on her go-to products and opening up about her experience as a beauty founder, the model revealed she often reaches for Kosas Revealer Concealer to spot conceal and chisel her jawline in the process. “I just love that it’s creamy and hydrating,” she said. According to Bieber, the concealer “leaves just this dewy finish on the skin.” Color Us intrigued.

Keep scrolling for more deets on Bieber’s hydrating concealer!

Get the Kosas Revealer Concealer for just $30 at Kosas!

The Revealer Concealer minimizes the appearance of under-eye circles, dark spots and blemishes. Featuring a creamy, lightweight texture, this concealer delivers a natural, skin-like finish. If you’re in the market for a concealer for your “no makeup- makeup” days, this is it. On the other hand, it’s rich and buildable, so you can layer on more when you want a glam look. How easy is thta?

Non-irritating and clinically tested, this concealer is available in a wide range of 28 different shades. Along with being super inclusive, it’s a top contender for those with sensitive skin. Plus, it features a non-comedogenic formula, making it ideal for fashionistas with acne-prone complexions because it doesn’t clog pores.

Get the Kosas Revealer Concealer for just $30 at Kosas!

Bieber isn’t the only celeb who approves of this concealer. Actress Kate Hudson also revealed she enjoys the trendy product while appearing on her own edition of Beauty Secrets. Shoppers agree that this concealer lives up to the hype. One shopper wrote, “It’s so brightening and energizing and hydrating.” The same shopper raved about the concealer because it’s “blendable, easy to work with and lasts all day.”

Channel Bieber’s radiant glow with the Kosas Revealer Concealer — available now!

See it: Get the Kosas Revealer Concealer for just $30 at Kosas!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Shop more bestsellers from Kosas here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: This Hailey Bieber-Approved Device for Sculpted Skin Is on Sale for Prime Day Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If there’s one thing I can’t get enough of, it’s watching celebrity “Get Ready With Me” videos. I love that these short clips allow Us to get an up close and personal look at our favorite stars’ daily rituals […]

Related: Margot Robbie Once Said She Uses This $8 Baby Ointment as Lip Balm Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Chapped lip weather is near. For some of us, it may have even already begun. We’ve tried countless lip balms, scrubs and masks over the years, but some of us are still searching for our true holy grail. […]

Related: Banish Dark Circles and Puffiness With This Caffeine Cream From Sunday Riley Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Tired of being told “You look tired!” Or being asked, “Were you up late last night?” Maybe totally-not-helpful comments like “You’re looking a little puffy” have you down — and to be honest, they’d have Us frustrated too! […]