Erin Andrews Swears by This Collagen Powder: ‘I’ve Never Looked Younger’

I’ll admit that while I tune into the NFL, it’s not to watch the actual football games. I actually just love watching and listening to sportscaster Erin Andrews. The 45-year-old television personality completely lights up my screen — it’s refreshing to see a woman excelling in a male-dominated arena, and frankly, she looks incredible! I’ve been dying to know what her secret is for glowing skin. Luckily, she recently revealed her go-to product to The Strategist. Believe it or not, it’s not any magical skincare topical, but rather an ingestible collagen powder.

Collagen is a protein we naturally produce in our bodies that helps maintain healthy joints and skin elasticity. As we get older, it becomes more difficult for our bodies to produce it on its own. That became a serious concern for Andrews, who says that she’s “never looked younger” since incorporating the Thorne Collagen Plus Powder into her daily routine.

“I try to take some collagen powder every single day, and it helps with my skin, my hair, my nails,” she told the popular outlet. “Anything I can do to help myself in the collagen world with my face, I’ll take it. [Thorne’s is] unflavored and super-easy to take. I just do one scoop in my coffee, but you could put it in a smoothie or wherever else you put your protein powder!”

Along with improving skin laxity, this convenient powder can also enhance the integrity of your hair and nails. With consistent use over four weeks, the brand says that you’ll be able to see major differences in the form of more radiant, smoother skin, shinier hair, and longer nails. And all it takes is a few seconds to stir a scoop into your water. It doesn’t get much easier than this!

Supplements can often be hit or miss, but hundreds of reviewers have raved about the quick benefits they have seen from taking Thorne Collagen Plus daily. One shopper mentions that after a stressful time period, her hair had lost a significant amount of density and no matter how many remedies she tried, it never went back to its typical fullness. That is, until she started taking this collagen powder. “I have been using Thorne for a month and my hair is so bouncy,” she says, adding that her skin’s hydration levels also significantly improved.

Instead of spending money on different solutions to enhance your hair, nails, and skin, this collagen powder is a one-stop fix to enhance all of them. What are you waiting for? Better, stronger skin (and hair and nails) is just one “Add to Cart” away!

