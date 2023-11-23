Erin Andrews is a Swiftie, so it’s no surprise what she chooses when it’s her turn at the karaoke bar.

“My go-to karaoke song is anything from Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version), especially ‘Style’ or ‘Blank Space,'” Andrews, 45, exclusively tells Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me.

It’s not just Swift’s “Style” song that she likes. The 33-year-old was spotted modeling a WEAR by Erin Andrews windbreaker at a Kansas City Chiefs game last month. The sports commentator — who has been a vocal supporter of Swift’s romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — sent Swift some apparel in the hopes she might rock the merch. However, Andrews was still shocked when she actually saw Swift wearing her line.

She detailed her reaction on iHeartRadio’s “Calm Down With Erin and Charissa” podcast, revealing she discovered the news just before an interview with Chiefs defensive lineman Nick Bosa.

“I was like, ‘Wait wait, is that? Is that? I don’t know!’” Andrews told cohost Charissa Thompson on the October 20 episode. “Long story short, we finally confirm, we finally see it, we finally figure it out. I’m screaming my brains out. Nick Bosa calls me and he’s like, ‘Hey Erin, how are you?’ and I said, ‘You know, Nick, when Taylor Swift shows up to the Thursday night game in your windbreaker, you’re great.’ I mean, I couldn’t be better, how are you and your defense?’”

Listen to new episodes of “Calm Down With Erin and Charissa” on Mondays and Thursdays, and scroll down to learn 25 things you don’t know about Andrews:

1. My celebrity crush growing up was Jonathan Knight from New Kids on the Block. We got him on our podcast, and I was red the whole time because I was so excited and nervous.

2. I’m really good at imitating people. I can do NFL coaches and sports personalities.

3. If I could switch lives with anyone, it would be Jennifer Aniston or Julia Roberts.

4. I was once at the same restaurant as Jennifer Aniston, and I died. I was like, “She’s gone through a fertility journey like me, and I’m going to tell her, ‘I love you so much.’” As she got to the table before us, the girls [there] did it before me, and I was like, “No!” because I couldn’t follow it up with, “Well, I love you too.” It ruined my night.

Related: Celebrities Who Have Gotten Starstruck Meeting Fellow A-Listers In awe! Celebrities, including Emma Stone, Jake Gyllenhaal and more are just like Us when it comes to meeting their idols — and other famous stars. Gyllenhaal recalled “absolutely” being starstruck with Mandy Patinkin when the Criminal Minds alum came to see him in the musical Sunday in the Park With George. “He originated the […]

5. Not only have I taken Thorne Basic Prenatal for the last eight years to support my fertility journey, but I continue to take it. I swear by them. [Editor’s Note: Andrews welcomed son Mack via surrogate in June with husband Jarrett Stoll.]

6. My favorite room in my house is my baby’s room that he’s not even in because it’s so calm, cute [and] neat.

7. My favorite meal to cook is Italian sausage with rigatoni and cream sauce.

8. I want to go to Croatia on a boat and jump into the ocean. I’ve heard it’s so fabulous.

9. My alternate profession would be a meteorologist. The Today show team surprised me the last time I was on, and I had the opportunity to step in for Al Roker — that was an amazing moment in my life.

10. My mom was really big into Stephen King, and I always thought it was so cool because I would read her old books. Salem’s Lot was the scariest book I ever read, but it was great.

11. My go-to karaoke song is anything from Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version), especially “Style” or “Blank Space.”

12. The proudest moment from my career was becoming the first female recipient of the Pat Summerall Award.

13. The fellow sportscaster I can always count on to make me laugh is Greg Olsen.

14. My favorite movies are Pretty Woman [and] Steel Magnolias.

15. Growing up, I was nick-named [NBA player] Manute Bol because I had a growth spurt early and I was skinny.

16. My favorite wardrobe item is my [L.A. Kings] bomber jacket from my clothing line, Wear by Erin Andrews. It’s just so fashionable and so cute.

17. My happy place is in my bed, with my fireplace on, watching comfort television.

18. My favorite Bravo Real Housewives franchises are Salt Lake City and Beverly Hills.

Related: These Celebs Love ‘The Real Housewives’ Nicki Minaj and Rihanna are self-proclaimed Real Housewives superfans — and they’re not alone. In July 2021, Minaj revealed via social media that she would love to host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, which host Andy Cohen supported. “I want to see this!” he wrote in the comments section of Minaj’s post. Several cast […]

19. The best parenting tip I received is, “Go easy on yourself.”

20. The first car I bought for myself was a black Jetta Volkswagen stick shift.

21. My best subject in school was English.

22. The first television series I binge-watched with my husband was Homeland.

23. The health tip I swear by is to take your vitamins every day.

24. My favorite workouts are Barry’s [Bootcamp] and Pilates on a reformer.

25. When I go to bed, I crave a cup of coffee [for] the next day. I love the smell and love it in a warm cup.