Erin Andrews can’t stop gushing over her pal Travis Kelce — especially after he celebrated her becoming a mom with a sweet gesture.

“He sent me an adorable outfit for my baby,” Andrews, 45, revealed to Page Six earlier this month, referring to 4-month-old son Mack.

Andrews teased that Kelce, 34, is “on a different level” when it comes to his style off the football field — and Mack is already learning from the best in the streetwear game. “It literally looks like something [Travis] would wear to a game,” she said of the present. “I can’t wait to put Mack in it.”

The sportscaster and her husband, Jarret Stoll, welcomed their baby boy in July after several years of fertility struggles. “Our whole journey with our surrogate and her family was incredible,” Andrews noted in an interview with Today at the time.

Andrews recalled how she and Stoll, 41, began “cheering” for their surrogate “like she was our quarterback” in the delivery room. “She pushed once and he came out!” she added. “I’m kissing [her] head, and Jarret is looking like he just won the Stanley Cup again. It’s the perfect picture of surrogacy.”

Andrews was able to soak up her first few months of motherhood before the NFL season kicked into high gear, but fans likely won’t see Mack on the sidelines with his mom any time soon. “Our life on the road is crazy,” she told cohost Charissa Thompson on their “Calm Down” podcast in August. “Half the time it’s red-eyes [and] 6 a.m. flights, which means you have to be up at 4. And then I said to you, ‘What am I supposed to do? Then, put this kid on the sidelines, put him in the booth and take photos?’ No.”

Thompson, a fellow sports reporter, echoed Andrews’ comments. “This is a place of employment, [and] we’re not bringing our kids to work,” she said.

While Mack hasn’t made his NFL debut just yet, fans have seen plenty of Taylor Swift this season as her romance with Kelce heats up. The 33-year-old was first spotted in a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium for a Kansas City Chiefs game in September and has since attended several of Kelce’s games — even wearing a jacket designed by Andrews for one appearance in October.

“I wasn’t even thinking about it. … [Then, a video] scrolls up on my Instagram, and she’s so cute walking in with her little skirt and boots — I want those boots, by the way — and her cute little top and her red lipstick — which I want to start wearing, but I know I can’t,” Andrews said on the October 20 episode of her podcast, describing her reaction to spotting Swift in the stands. “And then I was like, ‘Wait, wait, is that? Is that? I don’t know!’ … I’m screaming my brains out.”

Swift rocked a Chiefs windbreaker from the WEAR by Erin Andrews apparel line, seemingly as a shout-out to Andrews’ vocal support of the budding A-list romance. Andrews and Thompson previously pitched Kelce as a possible date for Swift on their podcast in August — and Kelce took notice.

“😂😂 You two are something else!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I owe you big time!!” he wrote in the comments section of a video Thompson shared in October from the podcast recording.

Andrews continued to praise the perfect pairing, hinting on Late Night With Seth Meyers last month that she and Thompson have been “getting all the credit” for setting up Kelce and Swift. “We hope to officiate the wedding,” she quipped. “We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things.”