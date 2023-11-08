Erin Andrews thinks this love with Taylor Swift has been good for Travis Kelce.

“He’s having a real glow-up. He looks great,” Andrews, 45, told The Messenger in an interview published on Tuesday, November 7, adding that it’s been so “cool” to watch young girls take interest in football thanks to the NFL star’s romance with the pop star.

Kelce, 34, and Swift, 33, have been linked since she showed up to his Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears in September. She’s attended four games since — often seen cheering the tight end on from the family suite with mom Donna Kelce, dad Ed Kelce and even Chiefs quarterback Patricks Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes. It’s something Andrews believes has done wonders for the league.

“These two little girls saw her and they were jumping up and down and waving to her and she blew them a kiss,” Andrews, who has worked as a sportscaster for more than two decades, recalled of Swift at a recent Chiefs game. “And I was like, ‘Come on!’ That is so nice, you know?”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance Is Making Swifties Out of (Almost) All o... It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce tried to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had […]

Andrews noted that she’s met Swift once and was “blown away” with how “sweet” the Grammy winner is and “just how great she is with her fans.”

“She is having fun with this,” she added. “I think it’s so cool. I think it’s great for our sport.”

It turns out Andrews may have a knack for matchmaking. Before Swift showed up to Travis’ game in September, she pitched the idea of Swift dating the tight end during an episode of her “Calm Down” podcast in August.

“Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world [on The Eras Tour],” Andrews said at the time. “Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic.”

Addressing Swift directly, she continued: “I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

When the footage resurfaced via social media last month, Travis was sure to give Andrews the deserved props. “😂😂 You two are something else!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I owe you big time!!” he quipped via a reply from the podcast’s official Instagram account, which had a caption that read, “@killatrav we do what we can. This is what we’re here for! 😘.”

Swift may have subtly found a way to thank Andrews as well. While attending Travis’ Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos last month, Swift rocked a zip-up windbreaker in the team’s signature colors from Andrews’ Women’s WEAR line.

Andrews took to Instagram to praise Swift for wearing the piece, writing, “@TaylorSwift in #WEARbyEA!” She added, “I’m crying happy tears! Thank you!” She later joked about taking “credit” for their romance during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“Travis was very open about not getting to meet her,” she said on the October episode. “And so we were just being really candid because we love him. We’re good friends of his. And we just were like, ‘Taylor, date this guy.’” She added, “We hope to officiate the wedding. We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline: Date Nights, More Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

While speaking to The Messenger on Tuesday, Andrews — who has been friends with the football star for years — said she is just “happy” that Travis is having “fun” in his new relationship.

“He’s just such a great dude, and that’s why we were so open about like, ‘Hey, Taylor, go on a date with our friend!’ He’s just great,” she gushed. “He’s as cool as he is on TV – that’s how he is in real life. You gravitate towards people like that and yeah. He’s a fun guy to be around and he’s the best.”