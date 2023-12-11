Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amy Chang is an expert on all things beauty. The content creator (known as @bondenavant on social media) with over 1.6 million TikTok followers specializes in skincare, haircare, health and wellness, sharing helpful tips and tricks with her large audience.

I had the pleasure of meeting Amy at Molly Sims’ YSE dinner last month and was dazzled by her glowing glass skin and bouncy blowout. Instead of gatekeeping her beauty secrets, the mom of two gave me a detailed description of her favorite products, explaining the science behind each item along the way.

Now, Amy is exclusively revealing her must-have makeup, hair and skin staples with Us Weekly. If you want a clear complexion and healthy hair, then this is your holy grail guide!

Skin

Philosophy Pore Purifying Foam Cleanser

“I looooove the Philosophy Purity Foaming Face cleanser. It does a fantastic job of brightening my skin and very gently supporting cellular turnover so that my pores stay clear. I like to use it as my second cleanse after oil cleansing to remove my makeup.”

$28.00 See It!

Cocokind Ceramide Serum

“I’ve struggled with acne on and off again as an adult, but the one thing that has helped me so much with my breakouts is the Cocokind Barrier Restore Serum. It helps strengthen my skin barrier with five types of ceramides, reducing transepidermal water loss (fancy way of saying dehydration). My skin always looks so much better, smoother, and healthier with this serum. It’s really a must for wintertime dry skin.”

$15.00 See It!

Allies of Skin Vitamin C+ Perfecting Serum

“Applying vitamin C every morning has really changed my skin dramatically brightening my pigment spots. I love the Allies of Skin Vitamin C 35%. This Singaporean brand is all about the science of skincare and is truly beloved in Asia. It’s oil-free, so great for my breakout prone skin, and works well for my sensitive skin since it uses a vitamin c derivative that is potent but less irritating than the pure for of vitamin c, L-ascorbic acid.”

Was $148 You Save 5% On Sale: $141 See It!

Matter of Fact Minimalist Hydrating Mosturizer

“For nighttime moisturizer, I’ve been addicted to the Matter of Fact Minimalist Hydrating Moisturizer. This is a new brand at Sephora that has science on par with the powerhouses in the industry (SkinCeuticals and SkinMedica) at a fraction of their price. I love this creamy moisturizer that contains liquid crystal lipids that mimic the same lipids in the skin.”

$68.00 See It!

Eucerin Eczema Relief Flare-up Treatment

“I struggle with eczema flare-ups, so does my husband and my two girls, so I always keep on hand the Eucerin Eczema Relief products. The Eucerin Eczema Flare Up Treatment is my go-to whenever I get a flare — especially during the winter months.”

$10.00 See It!

Hair

Arey To the Root Serum

“For hair thinning and grey hairs, I use the Arey Grey To The Root Scalp Serum and their supplements. This duo has literally moved my hairline down my forehead and thickened up my hair so much. The products are formulated to help reverse greying (yes, you heard that right — the science behind them in crazyyyy!) and prevent greying, but I also love it because it helps with my hair thinning along my hairline too since the products support overall hair health.”

$55.00 See It!

California Naturals Hair Masque

“For optimal hair health, I like to do a deep conditioning hair mask every week. Lately, I’ve been really obsessed with the California Naturals Avocado and Mango Butter Hair Masque. It’s only $10 at Target, but it rivals some of the more expensive hair masks you would find at Sephora. I love it!”

$10.00 See It!

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil

“If you have coarse, dry hair, I recommend the Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil. It smooths frizz, hydrates strands, and gives overall shine while protecting hair from heat up to 450 degrees. It’s my go-to heat protectant. For those with fine or thin hair, I always recommend Bumble and Bumble’s Thermal Heat Protectant Spray because it has a lighter mist.”

$45.00 See It!

Kérastase Symbiose Anti Dandruff Shampoo Crème

“Sometimes I deal with dandruff flakes. Typically it happens when my hair sits wet for too long or I use a new hair product that irritates my scalp. When that happens, I like to rotate into my hair wash routine the Kérastase Symbioses Antidandruff Shampoo and Conditioner. It contains a very gentle anti-fungal, zinc pyrithione, that helps tame the fungal overgrowth associated with dandruff while soothing my scalp and rebalancing the scalp microbiome with pre and probiotics.”

$40.00 See It!

Makeup

Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation with SPF 25 Protection

“The BEST foundation for those with acne-prone skin, like myself, is the Kosas Revealer Foundation. It’s an oil-free formula, lightweight, blends seamlessly and is my daily go-to foundation. Love it so much! I like to set my foundation with the Kosas Cloud Set Face Powder in Breezy. This powder went viral on TikTok for a reason — it blurs pores like no other!”

$42.00 See It!

Dior Addict Lip Glow

“I CANNOT live without the Dior Addict Lip Glow in Sheer natural pink. I’ve been using this for YEARS, well before it went viral on TikTok, and it’s one of the only lip products I literally scrap out the remnants at the bottom to use it to the last drop. The color changes color slightly when applied to the lips based on your skin’s pH. It’s a very natural, hydrating lip tint.”

$40.00 See It!

Lancôme Définicils High Definition Mascara

“Lancôme still makes some of the best mascaras out there! I love their Définicils High Definition Lengthening Mascara! I have been using it for years and it’s such a classic at this point.”

$33.00 See It!

