It’s an undisputed fact that Alix Earle has become one of the world’s foremost influencers and social media sensations thanks to her TikTok “Get Ready With Me” videos, where she openly discusses her struggles with acne and the perils of skin maintenance. That said, she still glows wherever she goes — from NFL games to glamorous designer exhibitions. Just this past weekend, the 22-year-old showed up to the Louis Vuitton and Frank Gehry showcase as part of Art Basel with Miami Dolphins wide receiver boyfriend Braxton Berrios — plus a flawless complexion. Naturally, we had to get the scoop!

Celebrity makeup artist Joanne Marchevsky shared the tool she used to prep Earle’s skin for the event — and the best part is, you can get it directly from Amazon on sale right now! The Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand may be one of the best beauty tools you didn’t know you needed. Read on for more information about this potential skin savior!

Four non-invasive skin-boosting technologies come together to create this handy wand, which requires only five minutes per day (three times a week) of use. It’s ultimately designed to reduce the appearance of dark circles blemishes and smooth out wrinkles, fine lines and crow’s feet — concerns that many of Us grapple with!

Low-level microcurrent therapy stimulates facial muscles and deep skin layers to tone the face and tighten skin. The wand also uses LED red light therapy known to rejuvenate the skin, fade discoloration and reduce fine lines.

And in this case, beauty isn’t pain. The process is reportedly pleasant, given the warmth of the wand and the facial massage it provides. Warmth depuffs the skin while allowing it to better absorb topical creams and serums. A low-vibration facial massage increases circulation and boosts radiance, perfect for both the face and neck.

Plus, the Solawave wand couldn’t be easier to use. Simply cleanse, apply your serum, glide the wand along skin then moisturize. It’s as straightforward as that! Reviewers claim it “works great for sensitive skin,” and provides a “spa-like experience at home.”

And if you’re looking for a sign to treat your skin Alix-style, this wand is on sale on Amazon. If that’s not a sign to channel the mega-influencer’s going-out glow this holiday season, we don’t know what is!

