Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Still shopping? Don’t panic! Whether you missed a name on your list, just had to scribble down a new one or simply love the rush of last-minute holiday shopping, you’re in the right place. We just secured an exclusive gift guide curated by maximalist master Chelsea Zeferina!
Zeferina is an NYC-based content creator known for her colorful, dopamine-boosting DIY projects, including her strawberry wall and her viral Taylor Swift-inspired Christmas tree. Now, she’s revealing her favorite last-minute holiday gifts to Us. Scroll below to shop and learn why each pick made her list. Prices start at $10!
ban.do Vintage Inspired Strawberry Vase
“Seriously the CUTEST vase. Such a statement piece and one of my favorite things in my home!”
Dusen Dusen Stripe Terry Bathrobe
“This is the comfiest robe. Perfectly cozy and totally unique — I’ve had mine for years! Trust me, this is a robe they’ll actually want!”
Kit-Cat Klock
“I have this clock set up in my kitchen and it gets so many compliments! It’s so whimsical and retro — a great way to add an interesting pop to any space!”
Smeg 7-Cup Electric Kettle
“For the tea lover who appreciates the finer things in life. This is a kettle they’ll never want to hide away in the cabinet!”
Who Gives a Crap Premium 100% Bamboo Toilet Paper
“The ultimate gift, in my opinion. Give the gift of not having to worry about buying toilet paper!! Made from 100% renewable and sustainable bamboo too!” eGift cards also available for super last-minute shopping!
Soidram Large Capacity Green Makeup Bags and Brush Bag Set, 2-Pack
“I’ve had these bags for years and use them for toiletries when I travel. They’re lightweight, compact and very cute!”
Our Place Always Pan 2.0
“The cutest little pan, and it’s perfect for smaller spaces!” Order by December 19 to receive by December 24!
Lego Icons Flower Bouquet
“For your crafty friend who prefers staying in on Friday nights. (And these flowers will last forever!!)”
Jareo Goose Key Holder
“This would be a great white elephant gift…or for anyone who doesn’t like to take things too seriously. One of my favorite purchases of 2023! I put him in my entryway and he makes my smile every time I walk in the front door!”
Anker Lavender Portable Charger
“Perfect for the travel enthusiast in your life…or someone whose phone is always dying (like mine).”
Govee Envisual TV Backlight
“A unique gift for parents who love watching movies together!”