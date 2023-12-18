Your account
Maximalist Chelsea Zeferina’s Last-Minute Gift Picks for a Happy Home

By
Chelsea Zeferina
Chelsea ZeferinaCourtesy of Chelsea Zeferina/Instagram

Still shopping? Don’t panic! Whether you missed a name on your list, just had to scribble down a new one or simply love the rush of last-minute holiday shopping, you’re in the right place. We just secured an exclusive gift guide curated by maximalist master Chelsea Zeferina!

Zeferina is an NYC-based content creator known for her colorful, dopamine-boosting DIY projects, including her strawberry wall and her viral Taylor Swift-inspired Christmas tree. Now, she’s revealing her favorite last-minute holiday gifts to Us. Scroll below to shop and learn why each pick made her list. Prices start at $10!

ban.do Vintage Inspired Strawberry Vase

chelsea-zeferina-gift-guide-amazon-strawberry-vase
Amazon

“Seriously the CUTEST vase. Such a statement piece and one of my favorite things in my home!”

Was $29You Save 7%
On Sale: $27
See it!

Dusen Dusen Stripe Terry Bathrobe

chelsea-zeferina-gift-guide-nordstrom-dusen-dusen-robe
Nordstrom

“This is the comfiest robe. Perfectly cozy and totally unique — I’ve had mine for years! Trust me, this is a robe they’ll actually want!”

$138.00
See it!

Kit-Cat Klock

chelsea-zeferina-gift-guide-amazon-kit-cat-klock
Amazon

“I have this clock set up in my kitchen and it gets so many compliments! It’s so whimsical and retro — a great way to add an interesting pop to any space!”

Starting at $60.00
See it!

Smeg 7-Cup Electric Kettle

chelsea-zeferina-gift-guide-amazon-smeg-kettle
Amazon

“For the tea lover who appreciates the finer things in life. This is a kettle they’ll never want to hide away in the cabinet!”

Starting at $152.00
See it!

Who Gives a Crap Premium 100% Bamboo Toilet Paper

chelsea-zeferina-gift-guide-who-gives-a-crap-toilet-paper
Who Gives a Crap

“The ultimate gift, in my opinion. Give the gift of not having to worry about buying toilet paper!! Made from 100% renewable and sustainable bamboo too!” eGift cards also available for super last-minute shopping!

Starting at $44.00
See it!

Soidram Large Capacity Green Makeup Bags and Brush Bag Set, 2-Pack

chelsea-zeferina-gift-guide-amazon-cosmetic-bags
Amazon

“I’ve had these bags for years and use them for toiletries when I travel. They’re lightweight, compact and very cute!”

$10.00
See it!

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

chelsea-zeferina-gift-guide-our-place-always-pan
Our Place

“The cutest little pan, and it’s perfect for smaller spaces!” Order by December 19 to receive by December 24!

Was $150You Save 30%
On Sale: $105
See it!

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet

chelsea-zeferina-gift-guide-amazon-lego-bouquet
Amazon

“For your crafty friend who prefers staying in on Friday nights. (And these flowers will last forever!!)”

Was $60You Save 20%
On Sale: $48
See it!

Jareo Goose Key Holder

chelsea-zeferina-gift-guide-amazon-goose-key-holder
Amazon

“This would be a great white elephant gift…or for anyone who doesn’t like to take things too seriously. One of my favorite purchases of 2023! I put him in my entryway and he makes my smile every time I walk in the front door!”

$22.00
See it!

Anker Lavender Portable Charger

chelsea-zeferina-gift-guide-amazon-anker-charger
Amazon

“Perfect for the travel enthusiast in your life…or someone whose phone is always dying (like mine).”

Was $60You Save 33%
On Sale: $40
See it!

Govee Envisual TV Backlight

chelsea-zeferina-gift-guide-amazon-govee-tv-light
Amazon

“A unique gift for parents who love watching movies together!”

$160.00
See it!

