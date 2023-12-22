Your account
Stylish

We Need a Quilted Tote Like Salma Hayek’s — And We Found 1 on Amazon

By
Salma Hayek at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on December 3, 2023.
Salma Hayek at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on December 3, 2023.Taylor Hill/WireImage

We’re officially swapping out our everyday bag for one like Salma Hayek’s.

The Frida actress was spotted shopping at the Gucci store in Beverly Hills on Thursday, December 21. She wore a pair of glasses to properly examine the luxury jewelry as she browsed — but it was her large tote that captured our gaze.

Hayek’s black tote bag had a diamond-quilted leather shell — such a good design for winter! Let’s officially put our summer bags away for a while and grab a bag like hers instead!

Salma Hayek at the Beverly Hills Gucci store on December 21, 2023.
Salma Hayek at the Beverly Hills Gucci store on December 21, 2023. APEX / MEGA
See it!

Get the Hsitandy Quilted Tote Bag for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

This tote bag actually has a nylon shell, which means a few things. One is that it looks similar to leather but costs less. Two is that it’s waterproof, making it both great for rain and snow and for easy cleaning. Three is that it’s lightweight and durable, so you can carry it anywhere and everywhere!

This pillowy tote features multiple convenient pockets, a soft top handle and a detachable crossbody strap. It also comes in two sizes! If you want to switch to the larger one, it’s currently only $1 more!

Want to see some other options before committing to this tote? Check out what else we found on our search below!

Hsitandy Quilted Tote Bag for Women, Small Nylon Waterproof Tote Crossbody Bags Quilted, Lightweight Soft Handbag with Zipper(Black Small)
Hsitandy

Hsitandy Quilted Tote Bag

$49
See it!

Shop more quilted totes we love:

Women Tote Handbag Lady Commuter Shoulder Bag Top Handle Quilted Purse Satchel Bag Large-Capacity Travel Bag (Black)
LAORENTOU

Laorentou Quilted Commuter Bag

$50
See it!
ALDO Chipper, Black/Black
ALDO

Aldo Chipper Bag

$80
See it!
P.travel Puffer Tote Bag, Large Trendy Luxury Chic Quilted Cotton Padded Designer 14 inch Laptop Handbags for Women, Winter Soft Puffer Shoulder Bag(black
P.travel

P.travel Large Puffer Tote Bag

$38
See it!

