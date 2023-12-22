Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re officially swapping out our everyday bag for one like Salma Hayek’s.

The Frida actress was spotted shopping at the Gucci store in Beverly Hills on Thursday, December 21. She wore a pair of glasses to properly examine the luxury jewelry as she browsed — but it was her large tote that captured our gaze.

Hayek’s black tote bag had a diamond-quilted leather shell — such a good design for winter! Let’s officially put our summer bags away for a while and grab a bag like hers instead!

Get the Hsitandy Quilted Tote Bag for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

This tote bag actually has a nylon shell, which means a few things. One is that it looks similar to leather but costs less. Two is that it’s waterproof, making it both great for rain and snow and for easy cleaning. Three is that it’s lightweight and durable, so you can carry it anywhere and everywhere!

This pillowy tote features multiple convenient pockets, a soft top handle and a detachable crossbody strap. It also comes in two sizes! If you want to switch to the larger one, it’s currently only $1 more!

