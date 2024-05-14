These Are the 10 Best Deals Today Under Just $100

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Mother’s Day may have come and gone, but there’s another holiday coming up next month that you’ll want to keep an eye out for: Father’s Day. And today is a great day to shop for some fantastic gifts for Dad as well as some great goodies for yourself. Amazon has a wide selection of goodies that you can pick up for just $100 right now, and there are tons of things to choose from across all categories.

Whether you want a new Amazon Echo smart speaker, a pair of headphones, or even an air fryer, you can snag it all right now. Just add to your cart and check out – no promo code or discount activations required! Rack up the savings with today’s best deals, and you’ll be saving hundreds on goodies you’ve had your eye on for some time.

10 Best Deals Today Under Just $100 at Amazon

1. Beats Studio Buds: Listen to your favorite music in style with these fantastic noise-cancelling earbuds that offer hours of playtime – just $80!

2. Amazon Echo (4th Gen): Control your home smart hub, listen to music, make calls, and more with this Echo speaker – just $65!

3. Ninja Air Fryer: Cook healthier meals quicker and more efficiently with this air fryer and enjoy delicious food right from home – just $90!

4. Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: Give this speedy tablet packed with hours of kid-friendly entertainment to your children and they’ll have plenty to do – just $98!



5. Anker Prime USB-C Charger: Because you can always use another wall charger, and this one can get the job done ridiculously fast – just $60!



6. Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker: Brew yourself a delicious cup of coffee with a K-cup and the press of a button every morning – just $70!

7. Levoit Tower Fan: Cool down your room with this powerful tower fan or put it in your bedroom for a more comfortable sleep – just $60!

8. Bissell Little Green Machine: Easily and efficiently clean your carpets and upholstery with this mighty little machine – just $98!

9. Mooka Air Purifier: Breathe a little easier with this air purifier that can clear rooms of pet dander, dust, and other allergens – just $60!

10. Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb + Blow Dryer: Give yourself a salon quality blowout with this great hot tool – just $80!