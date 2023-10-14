The Best Hats to Elevate Your Fall Ensembles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I have a confession: I’m obsessed with hats. Bucket hats, fedoras, dad hats? You name it, and I probably own at least three of each. There’s nothing like throwing on a cap to conceal a bad hair day. Plus, as the weather cools down, and the wind gets a little brisk, the comfort of a fuzzy hat is unmatched. I don’t know if you can tell, but hats are one of my favorite accessories — especially during those tricky transitional months.

Simply put, a cute hat can upgrade any outfit in a pinch. If you’re in the market for new options to add to your wardrobe this fall, we’ve got you covered. In fact, we searched popular online retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Revolve and Lulus to find the best fall hats of 2023. Read ahead for 14 cute hats which will make you turn heads this fall and beyond!

Bucket Hats

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Fuzzy bucket hats have been the go-to choice of celebs like Emily Ratajkowski and Rihanna for the past few years, and they’re back this fall. This colorful bucket hat features rich fall hues; you can snag it for under $25.

2. We Also Love: There are cozy hats, and then there’s this corduroy cutie — the grey shade pairs perfectly with most fall-approved outfits.

3. We Can’t Forget: Live for a leather moment? You have got to get your hands on this red-hot leather bucket hat.

4. Extra: You can never go wrong with a neutral-toned hat. This stone-colored find is fabulous to pair with a matching shacket.

5. Somewhere Over the Rainbow: This Kurt Geiger bucket hat will give you all the feels courtesy of a whimsical rainbow print. If you act now, you can score it on sale for 30% off.

6. Y2K Dreams: Flashback! You’ll be serving nostalgic vibes when you rock this denim patchwork hat.

Fedoras

7. Take a Bow: Earn a round of applause when you style this teardrop-shaped fedora with a trendy fall coat. The grosgrain ribbon and bow are the chicest finishing touches!

8. Show Stopper: This wool hat just exudes sophistication. Can you imagine how fierce you’d look styling this with a leather mini skirt?

9. Bold Embellishments: Coming in at $495, this camel-colored fedora may be pricey, but it’s well worth the hefty cost. This 100% wool hat features the most luxurious crystal-embellished mesh fabric at the brim.

10. Snag It While It’s Hot: There’s nothing like scoring a classic fedora when it’s on sale. This wide-brim hat features the cutest belt buckle and is on sale for under $30.

Caps

11. Favorite Girl: Some things are just self-explanatory. Send your siblings a hilarious message when you wear this hat that says “Favorite Daughter.”

12. Cupid Meets Trucker: Y2K-era trucker hats are still making a splash. Spread a little love and channel nostalgic vibes thanks to this pink and white trucker hat which reads, “True love will find a way.”

13. Chill Pill: All it takes is a little reminder to relax sometimes. Leave everyone a bit more optimistic with this dark denim blue cap which encourages folks to take it easy.

14. Soft to the Touch: Don’t be surprised if people ask to touch this fuzzy cap. It features a plush faux-fur fabric and a contrasting corduroy fabric at the brim!

Still looking for something else? Shop more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Shop Fast! This Candle With Over 53K Reviews Is on Sale for a Limited Time Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Candle lovers, this one is for you! One of our favorite daily joys is lighting a scented candle and basking in its beautiful fragrance and warm glow. Some candles soothe and soften your mood, others make you feel […]

Related: I Love Blank NYC Vegan Leather Jackets — This Popular Moto Style Is on Sale Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s leather weather! Fall is my favorite season for many reasons — Halloween, football (okay, fine, only when Taylor Swift’s at a Chiefs game), pumpkin spiced everything, crisp air, changing leaves. But I’m also a big fan of […]

Related: 21 of the Best Dresses and Jumpsuits With a Quiet Luxury Vibe Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Editor’s note: Article updated on October 13 at 9:21 a.m. The quiet luxury movement is moving at full steam ahead. The trend calls for timeless, well-tailored, chic and minimalistic fashion picks — without the designer monograms and recognizable […]