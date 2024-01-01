Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Time is ticking. As much as we hate to admit it, the holiday season will be over before we know it. Once the clock strikes 12 and we welcome in 2024, many of Us will retire the dazzling sequin gowns and velvety jumpsuits we practically lived in during the festive season.

Related: These Winter Dresses and Jumpsuits Will Make You Forget It's Cold — Under $50 Anyone else ready to spruce up their winter wardrobe? We sure are! It’s that time of the season when we’ve all already worn our cold-weather faves and are now reaching for the back of the closet to find something semi-tolerable. If you think dresses are not an acceptable winter outfit or are “just for warm […]

The glamour of December’s final days will start to fade, sooner than many of Us anticipated. That doesn’t mean your style has to take a nosedive, though. You can still show up and show out in cold-weather-approved casual dresses. From cozy hoodie dresses, to ones made from plush fabrics, there are so many different casual frocks to choose from. We’ve rounded up the best mini, midi and maxi dresses from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom and Express. Read on for the fashion scoop!

Casual Mini Dresses

1. Sweater Weather: Get ready to become the coziest fashionista around when you check out this turtleneck sweater dress. It comes equipped with batwings and a tall collar that’s perfect for cooler weather.

2. Go With the Flow: This square-neck number is made from stretchy material and has the cutest flowy skirt. Team this look with thick tights and knee-high boots, and you’ve got yourself a fab ‘fit!

3. Mad About Plaid: Nothing screams cold-weather staple like plaid. This lightweight flannel dress features a unique drawstring waist belt, two side pockets and puffy sleeves.

4. Sweet Squiggles: Texture has a stylish way of elevating the most simple dresses. This all-white number features an intricate squiggly line detailing which makes this flattering mini dress look even more polished.

5. Two-Toned Vibes: This two-toned dress combines business and casual, courtesy of a comfy sweatshirt style top and pleated skirt bottom.

6. Fuzzy Feels: Get ready to feel ultra-cozy! This fuzzy dress is made from a soft boucle sweater material which makes for the coziest feel.

7. Denim on Denim: There’s something special about oversized clothes that look like you borrowed them from your partner. This denim boyfriend shirt dress is the perfect mashup of oversized and fitted.

Casual Midi Dresses

8. Major Savings: Preserve your coins with this long-sleeve, ribbed midi dress. Snag it while it’s on sale for just $42!

9. All Tied Up: Belts are a surefire way to ensure dresses look flattering, no matter your body shape. This navy dress features a chunky belt to help accentuate your curves and cinch your waist.

10. Shades of Gray: If cozy vibes are on the agenda, you’ll want to get your hands on this gorgeous gray dress. Along with chic ribbed patterns, this dress also features an edgy side slit.

11. Buttoned Up: Slits are so tricky, largely because everyone likes to rock them in different ways. This rich burgundy dress features a button-down slit detail which allows to you leave as much or as little leg out as you’d like.

12. Oversized Slay: Keep things short and simple with this all-black dress.

13. Hooded Mashup: When you think of hooded sweater dresses, you probably think of an oversized look. This casual dress is fitted and looks quite polished.

14. One-Shoulder Slay: You can show a little skin and stay warm at the same time. This furry off-the-shoulder dress is made from a comfy sweater material. Pair it with heels on your next date night, or throw on a pair of knee-high booties when you’re headed to brunch with your besties.

15. Adorable Dots: Are you a big fan of swiss dots? Then you’ll be head over heels with this army green midi dress.

16. Perfect Prints: This dress offers the perfect pop of color. It features bold geometric shapes and bold blocks of color.

17. Lacey Pleats: This all-black dress is a whimsical delight. It features lacy pleats which scream sophistication.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us