Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We just turned the corner into February, and that means 135 days until summer. In other words, we’ve got some time to embrace our cold weather lifestyle — including our winter attire. You may be bored with your chilly staples and ready to start eyeing dresses, sandals and swimsuits, but we’re not quite there yet.

Fuzzy, thick, soft and warm are how we roll during this time of year. The more layers, the better! If you’re looking for a new winter staple to wear to the office, out to lunch with the girls, on a walk with the dog or even out to a nice Valentine’s Day dinner, we found the perfect way to revitalize your closet — it comes in the form of a soft, chunky pullover.

Get the Knit Casual Turtleneck Chunky Pullover Sweater for $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

This sweater is made of a cozy acrylic, polyester and elastane blend that you’re going to want to wear everywhere… even to sleep! It has an oversized chunky knit design, a relaxed fit and reverse seam detailing on the sleeves for a chic and trendy vibe. Wide and rollable sleeves are icing on the fashion cake, allowing you to customize your look.

PRETTYGARDEN Knit Sweater Price: $50 Description If you’ve ever been eager to wear an Ugg boot (but as a sweater), this pullover may be your best bet! See it!

If you choose to roll them, you’ll see a white undershirt accessory peek out to give you the layered look without all the layers. (There’s not actually a white undershirt inside the sweater!) If you choose to wear them long, the sleeves have an thicker knit pattern identical to the turtleneck which, as a foldable turtleneck, adds to the style factor while protecting your neck from the inevitably chilly air.

Related: Hop on the Luxury-Looking Loungewear Trend With This $47 Set If you’re the type of gal who wears a T-shirt and shorts around the house, we’re not judging. But if you’re looking to trade out your current aesthetic in favor of something more upscale-casual, the fashion world undeniably supports you. Here’s the best part of the package: upscale-looking fashion doesn’t have to be expensive! In […]

Unlike a busy-patterned sweater, this is a very simple sweater that you can pair with endless pants, shoes and accessories depending on the occasion and the look you’re going for. For a casual day out, we love the look of this sweater with jeans, sneakers and a shoulder bag. If dressy is on your agenda, try pairing it with leather pants, suede boots, dangle earrings and a sparkly clutch. Some reviewers even wear this as a sweater dress, so make it your own! (We assume they order a size or two up.)

The sweater comes in eight different colors, some more neutral than others. For Valentine’s Day, there are stunning wine red and bright pink color options, but any of the colors could be worn for your special date. Regardless of what color you choose, the sweater is designed to be versatile for all three chilly seasons, so grab one (or two) and get out of your winter fashion rut!

Get the Knit Casual Turtleneck Chunky Pullover Sweater for $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other turtleneck sweaters on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us