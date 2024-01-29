Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Some people love a nice Valentine’s night in — cooking dinner, drinking wine and watching a movie; others love to celebrate the holiday with a fancy night out. (Or perhaps you love both and will indulge in a movie and wine night after your fancy evening!) If you plan to go the swanky route for something special, choosing a frock to rock can be a task and a half.
The outfit has to be just the right amount of elegant, functional, comfortable and versatile enough for other occasions — because who wants to buy a garment only to wear it once? With this in mind, we searched far and wide to find the most fancy red date-worthy dresses at places like Revolve, Nordstrom and more. Whether you’re looking for a long dress, a short dress or a sparkly dress, we’ve got you covered. Read on!
Best Long and Midi Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: Nothing says Great Gatsby party invite quite like this stunning off-the-shoulder satin gown. A wrap-style front slit, folded neckline, shiny fabric and elegant length make this the perfect Valentine’s Day dress. Your date will be speechless! Plus, a stretchy material makes this frock extra-comfortable.
- Deep Drape Neck Gown — $325!
- Myra Midi Dress — $178!
- Corset Bodice Chiffon Gown — originally $130, now $52!
- Ruffle Halter Crepe Gown — $259!
- Kira Maxi Dress — $120!
- Georgia Harding Metal Dress — $400!
Short Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: Simplicity is key with this vibrant red number. Pair the mock neck style with a pair of heels, and you’ll look 12 inches taller! A fluffy jacket will easily seal the sophisticated outfit deal. We adore the subtle U-shaped cut of the hem, plus the flattering fit around the midsection.
- Lovely Ruched Off the Shoulder Mini Dress — $61!
- Lace Up Back Mini Dress — $228!
- Allora Dress — $202!
- Pique Minidress — originally $44, now $28!
- Echo Strapless Crepe Cocktail Dress — $96!
- Juvia Dress — $295!
Sparkly Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: This burgundy hue couldn’t be more timeless. The mermaid fit and glittery fabric make this a princess-like dress you can wear all year long (for particularly fancy occasions, of course!). A unique cowl and heart neckline show off the shoulders beautifully. We’re obsessed!
- Shimmer Ruched Party Dress — $79!
- Sequin Sleeveless Gown — $418!
- Night Out Sequin Camisole Dress — $59!
- Kloss Mini Dress — originally $198, now $149!
- Sparkle Stretch Lace Open Back Sheath Gown — $448!