If you thought red was just a December color, think again! Winter red just may be the new winter white, and we’re definitely not complaining — it offers the fun pop of color we all need during the dreary month of January. Even Selena Gomez and Ayo Edebiri chose to wear all red at the Golden Globes last week!

Whether you’re looking for boots, sandals, heels or sneakers, there’s a red shoe for you. We found the five most trendy seasonal shoes to help you nail the look. Read on for our faves!

Wine red boots are versatile enough to wear to casual and dressy occasions alike. These pair beautifully with jeans, leather pants, dresses and really anything else you have in your closet!

Reviewers love these snazzy red stilettos, which certain to turn heads. You’ll be attending party after party just to strut your stuff!

These sneakers combine the chunky shoe aesthetic with the red obsession — and they’re extra comfortable to boot. It’s a combo made in trendy heaven!

Go ahead and get a pedicure, because you’re going to want to wear these tomato-colored sandals everywhere! You’ll be the ultimate trendsetter in your friend group on nights out.

If you love Uggs, fuzz and slippers, this might be the shoe of your dreams. It’s perfect to wear around the house!

