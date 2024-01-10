Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The holiday season is over, and many of Us don’t have birthdays in January, so we expected a lull in the shopping department… until we saw that Michael Kors is having a 70% off sale! The volume of luxe, trendy items has Us feeling like we did something right. Good karma, maybe?

If one of your resolutions was to shop quality over quantity — but not spend too much in the process — this sale is practically made for you! You can keep with your 2024 goals, all while brightening the somewhat gloomy month of January with a little retail therapy. Sounds like a win-win!

Okay, so what’s the catch? These stunning bags and shoes are going to sell out quick, so you’ll have to act fast! Our carts are filling up with gifts to self, gifts for her, gifts for mom and really any other gifts we may need in the next few months.

From today, January 10, until January 17, enjoy up to 70% off select items plus an extra 20% off select styles with code: 20MORE. Here are 11 of our faves!

Handbags

Our Absolute Favorite: This classic mini travel tote has hundreds of five-star ratings for a reason! Traveler or not, you’ll adore the polished look, compact design and luxe material of this crowd-pleaser. Wear it around your forearm for an elegant style or as a crossbody when both arms are needed.

Best Crossbody: The stunning color options make it impossible to choose just one of these sleek leather bags — originally $398, now $89!

Shoes

Our Absolute Favorite: Designer sneakers are totally in right now. This sporty sneaker is an everyday shoe you’ll want to wear everywhere — and we mean everywhere. A platform sole multitasks to gives you an extra boost of height and glam style. These ones are flying off the shelves!

Best Wedge Sandal: The height, the leather straps, the signature-print canvas — it’s love. All you need is a maxi dress or wide-leg dress pants — originally $115, now $59!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Shop the entire Michael Kors sale here!