Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You’re not alone if you designated 2024 to be your year of dressing nicely — more chic, elegant and trendy. That’s the goal, at least. But those luxe wardrobe dreams can fizzle out pretty quickly when you take a peek at the price tag. Every extra digit conflicts with the other important goal you set this year: to save money.

Aside from shopping at more affordable retailers or snagging deals at the expensive ones, there are other ways to find fancy-looking pieces without having to downsize your apartment. One of the best ways is right here — reading this guide below!

We found 17 of the most polished pieces from Amazon that you won’t believe are all under $80. Read on for the fabulous finds!

Related: Plan on Rocking This Chic Striped Pullover 24/7 All Winter Long We love warm weather, but you won’t find Us wishing every single day were a hot summer one. If that were the case, we wouldn’t have cozy fashion to sink into once temps drop. In fact, this adorable half-zip sweater reminds us why we love this time of year. Not all winter knits are equally […]

Sweaters And Tops

1. Princess status: There’s something about this knit, puffy-sleeve sweater that exudes opulence — originally $46, now just $39!

2. Flattering find: Vertical knit has a slimming effect. You’ll love how you look and feel in this tight turtleneck — originally $37, now just $30!

3. Clean girl aesthetic: Either on its own or underneath a cardigan, this simple top will become an everyday staple — just $14!

4. All wrapped up: If it’s extra chilly outside, and all you want to do is be as cozy as you are stylish, this poncho sweater is the way to go. And with winter white jeans, we give it a chef’s kiss — just $39!

5. Country chic: This is what we imagine the Drummond girls wear to fancy gatherings — it’s soft, trendy and perfect for in-between weather — just $31!

Coats

6. In London: Even if you aren’t strolling the cobblestone streets abroad, you’ll sure will feel like you are — just $79!

7. Whatever the weather: This cute waterproof trench coat will be your best friend in these erratic winter weather conditions. Whether it’s raining, shining or snowing, this coat has got you covered — just $59!

8. Bow tie beauty: You deserve queen status the second you walk out in this coat. It’s warm, fuzzy, modern and oh-so soft — just $75!

9. Powerful energy: This mid-length wool coat is what businesswomen wear on the way to the New York Stock Exchange. Grab it in one of 16 colors — originally $100, now just $60!

Related: Get an Extra 25% Off During Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale It’s going to be an exciting weekend for the luxury shoe and handbag lovers out there! And no, you don’t have to shell out every hard-earned dollar you’ve ever made (plus an organ) to buy your dream item. Tory Burch is having its Semi-Annual Sale, and you’re going to want to buy it all (or […]

Dresses

10. Off the shoulder: You may not be attending an ultra-formal event, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look like it! This bodycon dress is tight in all of the right places — originally $42, now just $29!

11. Laced up and ready to go: You’ll want to wear this number one bestselling cocktail dress to weddings, birthdays, work events… even to the grocery store — originally $66, now just $35!

12. Black tie: This dress is perfect for the dance floor. A design around the waist flatters your shape while you spin around and enjoy the crowd — just $40!

13. Mermaid status: The swoon-worthy fit of this dress will make you feel like Ariel. We’re obsessed with the split one-shoulder strap — just $60!

14. No sleeves, no problems: A strapless, ankle-length tube dress with a side slit — what more could you need? Glam is an understatement — just $43!

Pants

15. Are we sure they’re not leather? These silky dress pants truly look like leather. An elastic waist makes them a comfy and stylish pick — originally $34, now just $30!

16. Bootcut business: Whether you wear these to the office or to a dinner out with the girls, you’re certain to turn heads along the way — just $40!

17. Diamonds and pearls: The beads at the ankles of these luxe pants would look beautiful with pearl earrings. And no, they don’t have to be real — originally $30, now just $28!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us