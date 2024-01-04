Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Navigating through the bitter cold to shovel your driveway or trek to the grocery store every week isn’t a walk in the park. While we appreciate a comfortable lounge set, there are times when we crave a more put-together, cool and sophisticated aesthetic. Elevating your style and drawing all eyes on you involves choosing the perfect outer garments and flowy pants which exude a stealth wealth vibe. Mastering this trend without relying on designer names is all about prioritizing quality over quantity.

Whether you prefer pairing your basic tees with an oversized blazer and jeans, or opting for sweatpants with an overcoat and a baseball cap, we’ve curated our favorite picks below to help you maintain your stylish edge throughout the winter season. Read on!

1. Relaxed Fit: The sweater blazer is the perfect blend of casual and dressy, giving you room to move about and flex your A-game.

2. Always Reliable: Crewneck cashmere never disappoints, especially when it’s a fraction of the cost — all thanks to Quince making sustainable products at affordable prices.

3. Riding High: These leather gloves trimmed with cashmere cuffs look elegant and have a touchscreen navigation, so you don’t need to take them off while using your phone.

4. Neck Warmer: Toss this cashmere scarf around your neck or wrap it around your body like a hug — it will be the classiest throw you’ve ever worn.

5. Combat The Cold: Add a touch of comfort and coziness with faux-fur-lined vegan leather boots for on-the-go vibes.

6. Sale Alert: Tailored anything goes a long way, but especially when it’s an overcoat. Capable for making every look sharp and uniform (and its currently marked down!).

7. Staple: A fluid silk blouse is always a great choice for a top to pair with jeans or dress up with a suit.

8. Must-Have: With a roomy interior for your laptop and plenty of pockets, this Italian leather oversized bag is made for a weekend away or a trip to the office.

9. Extra Cozy: Available in eight different shades, this oversized open-front knit cardigan is what you want to live in all winter long.

10. Alternative Tee: Meet your new basic tee: the cropped turtleneck. Why? Because you’ll be searching for warmth, and this will create the neck barrier you need to combat the cold season.

11. Super Soft: These wide-leg corduroy trousers cropped at the ankle serve a carefree silhouette which looks impeccable and polished.

12. Denim Basic: Do your heavy lifting in these ’90s straight-leg jeans that are currently all the rage.

13. Brooklyn Hipster: An alpaca wool-blend beanie keeps your ears warm and gives you a cool-girl look while donning unwashed, unruly hair.

14. Investment Worthy: These riding-length boots are made from high-quality calf leather and never go out of style — ever.

15. Throwback: High-waisted, oversized trousers exude Katherine Hepburn old-school elegance, which is currently one of the top trends in fashion.

16. Hint of Lace: Slip on this balconette bra beneath a scoop neck top and let the playful frills flirtatiously peek through for an added touch of allure.

17. Top it off: Infuse any ensemble with a dash of surprise by incorporating a sherpa ball cap into your ‘fit.

18. Slip Into Sophistication: This elegant maxi skirt teamed with fleece-lined tights and a cashmere pullover is oh-so-ideal for date nights.

