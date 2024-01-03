Shop 4 2024 Fashion Trends That Will Dominate This Year

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You know how the saying goes: New year, new you. I interpret that as “new year, new clothes.” As you welcome in 2024, there are so many fashion trends to get ahead on! There’s certainly no shortage of trending styles, but I found four that are sure to dominate this year. Plus, they’re easy to attain, with items which will become closet staples for years to come. Are you ready to become the most stylish person in your friend group this year? Keep reading for our favorite fashion trends of 2024 and items that will help you achieve the look.

Ultra-Feminine Styles

Last year, we saw the rise of bows and balletcore, and we can expect that and more in 2024. Think of all of the quintessential feminine fashion designs — pink, flowy, romantic and more. It’s time to step into your girlie girl fashion era.

1. Epitome of Girlcore: This dress from WAYF features so many feminine elements — including ruffles, florals and bows — to create a playful date night frock. You’d think that combining these features would make it look tacky, but it all works together beautifully!

2. Ballet-Chic: Tulle isn’t just reserved for ballerina tutus anymore. The whimsical fabric can be found everywhere, from enchanting ballgowns to flirty Swiss dot tulle tops — like this design from All in Favor.

3. A Flower for You: Beyond floral patterns, we’re also seeing a rise in rosette detailing. Often, you’ll find the appliqué along the neckline of shirts and dresses, but we’re loving it on this Endless Rose Wrap Skirt too. Plus, the pink color is simply swoon-worthy!

4. Tie it With a Bow: You can even look girlie-chic on your lounge days when you wear this laid-back Edikted tank which features bow trimming.

Prep School Chic

It’s been over 10 years since the original Gossip Girl ended, but people can’t get enough of the prep school aesthetic. From headbands and button-downs, to blazers and pleated skirts, everyone’s closets will be heading back to (fashion) school in 2024.

5. Yes, This Item is Now Cool: Sweater vests are now part of the cool crowd. The bright hue and cropped silhouette on this one from SweatyRocks will have you acing your fashion game!

6. The Uniform You Wish You Had: If you vowed to never wear anything that looked like your high school uniform ever again, I suggest you reconsider. You can’t deny that this high-waisted plaid skirt is so much cuter than the versions you wore when you were younger. (And it’s on sale!)

7. Serve! If you can’t get behind a plaid skirt, try this tennis-inspired pleated design from SCKTOO. It’s one of Amazon’s bestsellers for good reason. Shoppers love that it has built-in shorts to prevent wardrobe malfunctions.

8. Upgraded Classic: Mary Jane shoes are a preppy staple. Sam Edelman completely reimagined the style and gave it a trendy upgrade with the high heel and open back. I love that it comes in fun colorways and textures like champagne velvet and navy patent leather.

Quiet Luxury

Quiet luxury was perhaps the biggest trend of 2023 (and one of our favorites). We’re happy to see the effortless, simplistic styles are here to stay in 2024.

9. Upper East Side Staple: Every rich mom wears some iteration of this Yousify coat. While they probably spend thousands, you can copy the style for less than $50!

10. French Aesthetic: Breton stripes and quiet luxury go hand in hand. Any time you wear this Zesica striped sweater, people will assume you just came back from vacation in Europe!

11. CEO Worthy: Wearing a good pair of tailored pants — like this pair from FUNYYZO — shows people that you mean business.

12. Lounge in Style: Time to throw out that old hoodie. Traipse around your house in this streamlined BTFBM pullover instead to start manifesting rich housewife vibes.

XL Bags

Say so long to itty bitty purses which fit nothing more than your keys and lip gloss. This year, you’ll be able to keep everything you’ll ever need with you at all times because extra large bags are trending. They remind us of Mary Poppins’ bag, but so much more stylish.

13. Double Your Trends: This HOXIS Vegan leather bag has a quiet luxury quality to it, so you can rock two trends with one item!

14. Splurge a Little: Longchamp makes some of the most affordable designer bags. Add a Large Le Pliage Tote to your collection to really nail the XL bag moment.

15. Forget Cargo Pants: How about a cargo bag? This Steve Madden tote is made with endless pockets so you can have everything you could possibly need on hand.

16. So Many Options: This leather Bostanten bag comes in seven colors, can be worn with a shoulder or crossbody strap and even fits a large laptop!

