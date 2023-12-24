Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In today’s world, we are bombarded by social media and ads filled with beauty routines many of Us can’t possibly keep up with. Then there are a slew of influencers, who we always snag handy tips from. But in some cases, the people we look up to have been through several costly injections and unrealistic filters. That’s precisely why today, we want to highlight “Skinimalism” — a stripped-down approach to natural beauty.

Former Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson feels “freedom and relief” after she decided to take a no-makeup approach at Paris Fashion Week, according to a video interview with Vogue. She lets her hair dry naturally and focuses on moisturizing because “I’m just not into the makeup look right now.” Meanwhile, Jane Birkin was another famous actress who captured the heart and soul of natural beauty with Parisian sophistication (despite being British) and style that we still emulate today. Her secret, according to Vogue? Moisturizer. In particular, Elizabeth Arden’s Eight-Hour Cream.

This award-winning cult classic has stood the test of time with its ability to repair, hydrate and protect your skin from harsh elements. It even treats windburn. One customer applied this to their hands, noticing an immediate difference, “Solves my dried-up hand skin problem overnight,” adding that they put it on at bedtime, waking up with hands that looked “normal.”

This cream is an all-in-one miracle worker because it can be used on your face, body, hair and cuticles — all for an incredibly reasonable $29. Just rub onto your skin and it will create a barrier against the harsh elements for eight hours — guaranteed. “This cream is nothing short of a miracle,” said a customer who flies often. “I have a hard time finding a moisturizer that combats skin dehydration,” but said, “[Arden’s Eight-Hour Cream] restores my skin elasticity and heals dryness.”

It can also be used to highlight your cheeks for a natural glow. Of course, everyone loves to wear makeup now and then for special occasions, but they don’t allow it to become their mask of identity — instead relying on natural routines and using moisturizer to show off their authentic selves. Are you ready to nourish your skin and join the makeup-free revolution? The first step may be picking up this Elizabeth Arden essential at Amazon now!

See it: Get the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

