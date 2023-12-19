Your account
Cameron Diaz Uses This Anti-Aging Serum to Reduce Fine Lines

Cameron Diaz Signs Her New Book "The Longevity Book: The Science Of Aging, The Biology Of Strength And The Privilege Of Time"
Actress Cameron Diaz signs copies of her new book "The Longevity Book: The Science Of Aging, The Biology Of Strength And The Privilege Of Time" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)Getty Images

Many of Us live by the slogan “less is best” — especially when it comes to our skincare regimens. There’s nothing like keeping your daily routine short and sweet. Providing your skin with the essentials to thrive doesn’t have to be a time-consuming process. There are multi-step regimens which feature more than 10 products at once, but there are options on the market which simplify the process — ultimately saving you precious time and essential funds!

Take The Holiday star Cameron Diaz, for instance. The 51-year-old Hollywood icon revealed that she has transitioned to a simplified routine as she’s gotten older. “When I get up in the morning, I run my skin under the water in the shower — I don’t even use a cleanser in the mornings,” she explained during a chat with Goop two years ago.

The eternal A-lister went on to reveal the three skin products she does use. Along with an exfoliating scrub and a face oil, the Charlie’s Angels actress noted that the Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum is one of her top picks.  “I’m so into the goop glow. I just love the Microderm scrub—it feels so good and really makes a difference in my skin. I have a face oil and a retinol from Versed, and that’s about it,” she said.

Get the Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum available for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum is a vegan, anti-aging serum which evens skin tone and improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This creamy nighttime serum is non-irritating and ideal for sensitive skin and first-time retinol users.

Although retinol is known for resulting in redness and dryness, this serum features a microencapsulated retinol, which submerges the active ingredient deep into the skin without providing surface irritation. It’s also enriched with natural retinol alternatives to help soften lines and wrinkles while evening skin tone and keeping pores clear of gunk which can lead to breakouts.

Like Diaz, many verified Amazon shoppers have seen noticeable changes after using this “amazing” serum. One shopper noticed changes with dark spots and aging lines after introducing this product to their lineup. The shopper noted that their age lines “are disappearing” and claim their skin is “looking plumper” and has a “glow.”

For optimal results, apply two pumps of this serum to clean, almost dry skin. Let it sit for one full minute before following up with a hydrating moisturizer.

This winning serum is a hit with both stunning starlets and Amazon shoppers alike. It may just be the best product to add to your lineup in time for the new year. Jump-start your skincare-related resolutions now and embrace aging with this top product!

