8 Thigh-High Tights and Socks That Will Actually Stay in Place

Thigh-high socks, tights and stockings are incredibly handy for a number of different reasons. They’re excellent to wear with taller boots — or if you want to rock a shorter dress or skirt and need an extra layer of warmth. We rely on regular tights as well, but stockings or socks can be easier to wear. The only issue? Well, finding a pair that actually stays up on the leg without feeling tight and uncomfortable!

Now, we don’t want the top of our stockings to limit circulation — but we do want them to stay where they’re supposed to. If you’ve dealt with this struggle, you’re certainly not alone. So many fashionistas out there have tried to find the style which works for their legs — and according to these savvy shoppers, the eight pairs below are ones that finally stuck. Whether you’re looking for sultry stockings or chunkier socks to pair with boots, we’ve got you covered — scroll on to shop!

SATINIOR 1 Pair Non Slip Over Knee Socks

Shoppers say these socks actually do stay up and feel ultra-comfortable — if you’ve struggled with finding the perfect pair, look no further!

$9.00 See it!

sofsy Lace Fishnet Thigh High Stockings

Go super sensual with your thigh-high stockings by picking up this fishnet pair! You can team them with any bra and panty set for a look that’s stunning for a special date night.

$40.00 See it!

SERICI Thigh High Socks

The pastel hues of the socks which come with this set are too adorable! They’re an easy way to add just a touch of color to any outfit, and you can also create a full matching look if you want to go monochromatic.

$10.00 See it!

Aneco 6 Pairs Over Knee Thigh Socks

If you want to stock up on versatile thigh-high socks, this is the best pack! The set of six is super affordable, and these styles can match so many different outfits.

$15.00 See it!

Leoparts Women’s Cable Knitted Thigh High Boot Socks

How cute are these chunky knit socks? If you’re wearing a tight boot, they may be a bit too thick — but there are plenty of others ways to showcase them in their full glory. They’re also fabulous for everyday lounging at home!

$14.00 See it!

Hanes Women’s Silk Reflections Thigh-High Stockings

Go for a sheer moment with these thigh-highs! The stockings have an elegant feel, and shoppers claim they’re the cream of the crop.

$12.00 See it!

MILA MARUTTI Opaque Thigh High Stockings

This pair of tights has a more opaque look, plus they’re thicker for extra warmth. The touch of lace at the top is so chic!

$35.00 See it!

Leg Avenue Women’s Athletic Three Striped Knee High Socks

For those who prefer the sporty look when it comes to thigh-high socks, this pair has you covered thanks to its colorful three-stripe pattern!

