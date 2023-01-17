Spanx Sale! Shop Our 23 Favorite Pieces Before They Sell Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The sale section at Spanx is stacked right now — we’re shook! There’s a wide variety of pieces extending far beyond their signature styles, and the start of 2023 is the ideal time to shop these deals.

You can currently snag silhouette-smoothing pieces to help you feel confident or score new workout leggings which will get you motivated to hit the gym. With that in mind, we went through the digital stock and picked out our absolute favorite pieces at the moment — and they’re all lined up for you below!

Bras and Underwear

Our Absolute Favorite: Though the selection of bras and undies on sale is limited, we were thrilled to find this bra up for grabs! It’s designed to be as smoothing as Spanx shapewear thanks to the front closure and thick back strap, and shoppers say they don’t know how they didn’t find this bra sooner. One reviewer boasted it’s the most comfortable bra they have purchased in years!

Originally $68 On Sale: $48 You Save 29% See it!

More styles we’re loving:

Shapewear

Our Absolute Favorite: This brand became known for their confidence-boosting shapewear — even the super form-fitting ones! The iconic label somehow always manages to level-up their game, and these satin shorts are such a strong example. The.material feels extra luxurious, and they’re honestly cute enough to wear on their own!

Originally $58 On Sale: $41 You Save 29% See it!

More styles we’re loving:

Activewear

Our Absolute Favorite: The workout wear from Spanx takes their silhouette-smoothing shapewear to a performance level to enhance your gym experience! Their leggings are surely the most sought-after from this department, but our top pick goes to this particular pair. Not only are they seriously flattering, they also give your booty an amazing lift!

Originally $98 On Sale: $69 You Save 30% See it!

More styles we’re loving:

Dressy Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: Spanx makes some of the best, most flattering leggings to be worn in more formal settings — like the office or a nice dinner. But our top pair for wintertime is this suede version! They have an elevated-yet-cozy feel that’s totally fitting for the season — and they’re available in a handful of hues.

Originally $98 On Sale: $69 You Save 30% See it!

More styles we’re loving:

Looking for more? Shop the entire sale collection available at Spanx here!

