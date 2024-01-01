Your account
20 Essential 2024 Buys From Our Favorite Retailers

By
NewYearStyle
Amazon

As 2024 begins, it’s a time of reflection. Many of Us consider looking back on the great things we’ve accomplished. The way we’ve shown up for ourselves and our loved ones is completely worth acknowledging. Meanwhile, others use the time to take inventory of the items they have accumulated over the past 365 days — and which things to part ways with in the new year.

If you’re looking to make space for new fashion essentials in 2024, then you’re in luck. From tops, to outerwear and bottoms, we’ve rounded up the most essential items you’ll need in 2024. Get ready to hit the new year in style with looks from some of our favorite retailers including Amazon, Nordstrom and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Tops

Sweater
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: There’s nothing like a chic take on a casual essential. This hoodie features classic stitching that delivers a sophisticated flair.

Bottoms

Abercrombie and Fitch Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch

Our Absolute Favorite: In case you were wondering, yes, you certainly need another pair of jeans in 2024. These high-rise mom jeans are versatile, because you can dress them up or keep things casual depending on the occasion.

Two-Piece Sets

two-piece set
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Two-piece sets are back with a vengeance in 2024. This chic set features the softest fabric and cutest striped top.

Outerwear

Free People Jacket
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Thinking about adding more color to your wardrobe this year? Free People just released the Chloe Floral Print Jacket, which features the most vibrant floral print and piping for the ultimate cold-weather slay.

lululemon

