12 Best Deals to Shop During the Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Sale

There’s never a bad time to shop, and that’s a fact. Although we’re in the new year and all the holiday sales are over, a few premier destinations have big savings on your favorite designer goods — one in particular is Saks Fifth Avenue. Saks recently dropped its designer sale, which offers up to 70% off brands like Sandro, Coach, Kate Spade and more.

Whether you’re looking for versatile dresses or comfy heels to elevate your wardrobe, Saks has something for everyone. We rounded up 12 of the best deals to shop during the Saks Fifth Avenue designer sale — read on to see our picks!

Rhode Simona Floral Mesh Ruched Midi-Dress

Grab this ruched, flower-printed midi dress and bloom into spring — was $395, now just $316!

Piferi New Heights Miranda Crystal-Embellished Suede Platform Sandals

Dance the night away in these sparkly platform pumps — was $895, now just $179!

Gia Borghini x RHW Rosie 39 Strappy Leather Wedge Sandals

Add a neutral touch to all of your ensembles with these strappy leather sandals — was $625, now just $156!

Retrofête Maria Dress

Bring the drama in this bright and punchy evening gown — was $475, now just $188!

Sandro Slit Mini Skirt

This sleek miniskirt will elevate any casual look – was $280, now just $168!

Kate Spade NY Knott Colorblocked Leather Crossbody Tote Bag

Carry all of your daily needs easily with this vibrant tote bag — was $348, now just $244!

Norma Kamali Pinstriped Stretch-Knit Blazer

Dress up in this structured blazer for a sophisticated finish — was $330, now just $248!

Milly V-Neck Feather-Cuff Sweater

This feather-trimmed sweater is fun and colorful — not to mention perfect for winter — was $350, now just $245!

Joe’s Jeans Allana Cotton-Blend Wide-Leg Pants

Wide-leg pants are in, and this pair has a slight vintage feel thanks to their double-stitched waistband — was $248, now just $174!

Misha Carter Strapless Diamante Minidress

This crystal-embellished mini dress is a great option for any glitzy event — was $354, now just $266!

Delfi Solie Pleated Cut-Out Maxi Dress

Pose like the diva you are in this pleated cut-out maxi dress — was $398, now just $299!

Marc Jacobs The Duffle Mini Crossbody Bag

Tote it all in this mini crossbody bag — was $395, now just $277!

