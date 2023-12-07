Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s get one thing straight, okay? You can never go wrong with a trip to Walmart. From nighttime store runs for toiletries, to ingredients for your next meal and indoor holiday decorations, you can snag everything on your weekly grocery list during one trip in-store or online. We love the convenience!

While Walmart is known for delivering necessities, the brand is picking up steam for something completely different. ICYMI: the trusted retailer has gone viral on social media for all of the eye-catching items they have dropped in the fashion department. For starters, shopper raved about the brand’s elegant outerwear options. True to its roots, Walmart offered massive savings on dazzling jewelry and designer handbags for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But right in time for the holidays, we uncovered a pair of best-selling heels that are guaranteed showstoppers.

Get the Journee Collection Crystol Slip-On Low Stiletto for $57 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication December 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

If you’re wondering what has shoppers in such a frenzy, you’re in for a treat. The Journee Collection Crystyol slip-on shoes feature a pointed-toe design and low stiletto pump which won’t hurt your feet as you dance the night away during upcoming holiday and end-of-year parties. That’s a plus, because comfort is always key!

This shoe also nails all of the latest trends. From dresses, to hair accessories and jewelry, ribbons and bows are everywhere. If you love that style, you’ll swoon over this shoe because it features the cutest bow accent at the tip of the pointed toe. The stylish vibes don’t end there. Velvet is a go-to material for many of Us each winter, and these bold stilettos feature plush velvet material in the deepest midnight blue shade.

As stated above, these “gorgeous” shoes are a hit with shoppers. “These shoes are so comfy and gorgeous,” one reviewer stated. Another customer noted that these shoes are “beautiful and comfortable.” They even say the heels “look so expensive and classy,” they were inspired to buy a second color. While shoppers were pleased with their new shoes, they did advise to size up when ordering these because they run a little small.

If you’re looking for a show-stopping pair of shoes when you’re dressed to impress this holiday season, put your best (and most stylish) feet forward in these heels. Snag the bestselling Journee Collection Crystol Sip-On Stiletto at Walmart before your size sells out!

