Let me tell you a little secret: You don’t need to spend a lot of money to look expensive. That’s the main reason why I love to shop on Amazon — with thousands of quality fashion pieces for less, you can build out a luxe wardrobe without breaking the bank. Don’t believe me? Well, you’re in for a treat. Below, take a glance at 17 fashion finds that look so much more expensive than their actual price. Spoiler: Everything costs less than $65. I’ll take one of everything!

1. Fits Like a Glove: For garments to fit flawlessly, nine times out of 10, you need a tailor. That’s not the case with this AnotherChill figure-skimming maxi dress that hugs your body like a glove… it’s as if it was made just for you — just $25!

2. So Many Ways to Wear: There are approximately 72 different ways you can style this gorgeous wedding guest dress… so it’s like 70+ styles in one. Talk about a deal — was $79, now just $50!

3. Almost Too Good to be True: Quality jeans can run you well over $100, but this affordable pair of Levi’s costs less than $30 (yes, seriously) — just $28!

4. Stylin’ on a Budget: This supremely soft Goranbon short-sleeve sweater rivals the feeling of cashmere (sans the expensive price tag) — just $37!

5. A Classic Coat: This Hooever peacoat is one of those designs that will never go out of style. With proper care, it will last in your closet for decades — just $60!

6. Look Cool for Less: Real leather is a pricey material. This Fahsyee faux-leather jacket is a fraction of the price of styles made with real leather, and no one will be able to tell the difference — just $44!

7. Fan Favorite: Thousands of shoppers adore this Zesica sweater for the cable knit sleeve detailing and vast color options — was $59, now just $48!

8. Walk on the Wild Side: Boots are notoriously expensive (even when they’re plain black!). That’s why we were shocked to see the price of these luxe-looking snakeskin booties. I’ll take five — just $30!

9. Comfy Cozy: A lounge set, like this one from Anrabess, would be well over $150 at lululemon or Alo. Luckily, this one is less than $100 — just $65!

10. Vacation Ready: Don’t these Vodvob sandals look designer thanks to the gold detailing? You need these for your next tropical trip — just $32!

11. Your New Going Out Pants: Why drop $$$ on trendy leather pants when this pair from MakeMeChic is just as nice as the pricey counterparts? Time to add to cart — just $44!

12. Fancy Schmancy: Isn’t this tweed blazer from Happy Sailed so adorable? It reminds me of Chanel, and is perfect for both the office and a nice dinner — was $60, now just $48!

13. Closet Staple: Office wear doesn’t need to be drab or expensive. As long as you have this silk blouse in your wardrobe, you’re golden — just $31!

14. Quiet Luxury at Its Finest: You’ll look like a posh Upper East Side mom on vacation in the Hamptons when you don this simplistic matching set — was $53, now just $40!

15. Perfect for Weddings: Or date nights! You can’t go wrong in a silky slip dress, like this one from Ekouaer — just $28!

16. Sparkle and Shine: With all the crystal embellishments, I expected these Susanny heels to be much more expensive. Talk about ballin’ on a budget — just $50!

17. Designer Look Alike: Between the quality faux-leather exterior, luxe hardware and all the compartments, this Roulens crossbody could easily pass for designer — just $23!

