Hop on the Luxury-Looking Loungewear Trend With This $47 Set

If you’re the type of gal who wears a T-shirt and shorts around the house, we’re not judging. But if you’re looking to trade out your current aesthetic in favor of something more upscale-casual, the fashion world undeniably supports you. Here’s the best part of the package: upscale-looking fashion doesn’t have to be expensive! In fact, it can actually be more affordable; with a some soft tees nowadays setting you back $40 and sweatpants another $50 and up, your ultra-casual lounge look secretly racks up the dollars. Maybe this is your sign to switch it up!

If you’re ready to expand your loungewear horizons into posh territory, we found a classy lounge set that serves big yacht wife energy. Two pieces, one look, endless styling options and only $47! It’s the only wardrobe addition needed to transform your casual vibe — any time of year!

Get the Etcyy 2 Piece Sweater Lounge Set for $47 at Amazon!

This two-piece outfit includes a V-neck sweater and lounge pants, both of which are a cozy viscose-nylon-polyester blend. The sweater is a slouchy, off-the-shoulder design with trendy horizontal stripes and lantern sleeves. It pairs perfectly with the solid-colored bottoms that also have chic features like a straight-leg fit, subtle flare ankle and a mid-high waistband. The snug thigh fit combined with a flare-out ankle is extra flattering for the legs — exactly what you want, whether you’re relaxing around the house or running out for a coffee.

Another benefit of wearing a luxe set like this: you actually can wear it outside the house. Unlike an old T-shirt that is strictly for comfort, this set gives you the best of both worlds. Comfy and confident? Yes, please!

For a chilly day out, we love the look of this set with a pair of sneakers, a puffer and dangle earrings. And if you don’t want to wear the set as a set, no problem! Both pieces are mega-versatile. The top and bottom can be easily mixed and matched to suit the occasion, making it a breeze to dress each piece up or down.

For fancy occasions, we love the look of the top half tucked into a pair of dress pants with layered jewelry and shiny heeled sandals; for lounging, a pair of slippers will be just fine. This just may be the perfect travel outfit too — what doesn’t this outfit work for?

If black and white isn’t your vibe, there are three other striped color options and two solid color options, so choose whichever feels most luxe to you! Nobody will know that your sophisticated-looking outfit didn’t cost hundreds. It’ll be our little secret!

Get the Etcyy 2 Piece Sweater Lounge Set for $47 at Amazon!

