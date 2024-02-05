Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Yoga pants are an up close and personal experience. They’re probably the most fitted bottoms you wear on a daily basis (unless skinny jeans are a staple in your day-to-day wardrobe). Whether you like it or not, for better or worse, they’re hugging every part of your legs and midsection!

But “fitted” doesn’t have to mean suffocating, and “hugging” doesn’t have to mean squeezing. There’s a happy medium between style and comfort that a select few yoga pants can balance — these bootcut yoga pants are one, making them the ideal bottoms for lounging, running, working, yoga, grabbing brunch or doing anything else that makes a day, well, a day! Regardless of the activity, these lounge pants will flatter you in all of the right places.

Get the Sunzel Wide Leg and High Waist Tummy Control Bootcut Pants for $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

The high-waist design tucks in your midsection while highlighting your curves around your waistline. A wide waistband keeps them secure, but not too tight (phew!). In addition to being trendy, the flare ankle and wide-leg combo slims your legs — it’s a total power duo!

And you don’t have to worry about a scratchy material; these yoga pants are made of spandex and nylon, so they’re not only soft, but stretchy too! The fabric is light, non-see-through, squat-proof, sweat-wicking and slightly elastic, exactly what you want for working out and lounging alike. One thing to note: the brand recommends sizing down given the stretchy nature of the pants. Multiple reviewers also mention that the pants are a bit longer than other yoga pants, so keep that in mind when picking a size. In other words, they’re tall girl-approved!

“These are very nice yoga pants, and they launder beautifully. My 5’7″ height is all in my legs with a short torso. Even so, these pants are too long for me. This is a great problem to have, since most pants I order online are too short in the inseam. I will happily shorten these because they are so comfortable.”

If you wear them to the gym, pilates or yoga class, try pairing them with a tight white tank and a chic pair of gym shoes for a sporty vibe. For a day-to-day, oversized style, we love the look of these pants with an oversized half-zip sweatshirt, a crop tank and chunky kicks. You’ll be the ultimate casual-fashion queen wherever you go!

You can choose between a 30-inch inseam and a 32-inch inseam — select whichever suits your body best. And depending on your mood, you can get either a neutral color like black, gray or brown or a bright pink. We want them all! It doesn’t matter what pants you’re typically into; the combination of comfort and functionality makes these a unique find… you’re welcome!

