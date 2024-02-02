Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’ve been around long enough, you know that Levi’s has been the heartbeat of casual fashion for generations — well, generations after 1853, to be more accurate. That little red tab and brown leather stamp stitched above the right back pocket are the telltale signs that a cool outfit is approaching. When you throw on a pair of classic Levi’s blue jeans, you’re rocking a totally timeless and authentic look.
But sometimes blue jeans aren’t the vibe; you’d rather opt for a nice, versatile pair of black jeans. A pair of black jeans is essential for any wardrobe, especially at this time of year when skirts and shorts aren’t the best options. If you’re on the lookout for a new pair, Levi’s might be your first instinct, but it can be hard to find the right ones with a proper fit and style.
Get the Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans for $50 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Well you’re in luck, because we found a pair that combines the vintage look of Levi’s with a flattering fit, worn-looking black wash, quality craftsmanship and a straight-leg style. These black ankle jeans are Levi’s highest high-rise jeans yet — they reach 12 inches above the top of your thigh, visually slimming your legs while shaping your waist.
The denim is made of a cotton and elastane blend, so these jeans are ultra-soft and stretchy. There are five pockets to store all of your essentials, perfect for those occasions when you don’t want to bring a purse but still want to be able to bring your phone, credit card and lip balm. These are the perfect pants for a day out on the town or out to dinner with the girls.
And it doesn’t matter if it’s the middle of February or the middle of September; you can style these denim legends however you please, all year round! The styling possibilities are truly endless. For the wintertime, we’re loving the look of these jeans layered with a turtleneck sweater tucked in, a cardigan, a trench coat and leather boots. So chic!
If you’re looking for a blank canvas to enrich with your unique flair, all you need is a white shirt and a pair of sneakers. Yep — that’s all! Reviewers are obsessed with the flattering and comforting fit as well as the versatility for daily wear. Okay, who else is ready to grab a pair?
