Fashion fact: You can simply never have too many pairs of jeans. After all, the denim bottoms are a durable and versatile clothing necessity that many of Us find ourselves buying several pairs of throughout the year. If you’re in the market for a refresh but don’t feel like blowing your budget, we found a pair of jeans at Walmart — created by Sofia Vergara — that you’re sure to love. Plus, they’re only $25!

These Sofia Jeans Women’s Sofia Skinny Mid Rise Ankle Jeans have the power to potentially become your new closet staple. Due to the jeans’ 71% cotton, 24% polyester, 4% viscose and 1% spandex material composition, this pair is sturdy but offers a body-hugging effect. Also, these beauties from Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara line comes in eight washes and boast a 00 to 12 size range — suitable for a wide variety of shoppers.

Get the Sofia Jeans Women’s Sofia Skinny Mid Rise Ankle Jeans for $25 (was $28) at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 1, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Styling jeans is a breeze in general, but this sleek option makes it easier than ever. You can rock these with your favorite heels and a flouncy blouse for a refined and edgy aesthetic — or you can don them with your go-to sneakers and a hoodie for a casual, relaxed vibe.

Of course, Vergara is an actress known for her wildly popular roles in Modern Family and more, and she’s amassed a dedicated following in the process. Pivoting into the fashion industry is just one facet of her burgeoning empire. Shoppers are enamored, as one Walmart reviewer gushed, “I love these jeans! The dark wash, the high waist and the dark stitching give the jeans a very high-end look. I ended up buying a second pair!”

Another satisfied Walmart shopper noted, “I love these. They fit so well, and they are comfortable. They have a little stretch, which is great, but they don’t get baggy after wearing them all day. I feel like they show my figure so well! I highly recommend them!”

Lastly, an ecstatic reviewer added, “These jeans are extremely flattering, especially if you’re a curvy gal like me. I’m a size 16, and these jeans fit perfectly- no belt needed. They definitely are high quality.”

If a versatile pair of jeans is on your fashion bucket list, this Sofia Vergara-approved option may be the holy grail you’ve been searching for!

See it: Get the Sofia Jeans Women’s Sofia Skinny Mid Rise Ankle Jeans for $25 (was $28) at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 1, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more from Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara here, and don’t forget to scope out the Walmart sale section for more fantastic finds!

