These 16 Popular Pairs of Jeans Give Shape, Support and Style

Denim has become a staple in our American identity and is considered a casual classic in our wardrobe. Originally designed to withstand heavy manual labor, we now use them to strut our style. They come in such a large variety of washes, shapes and cuts that easily fall onto the dreaded shopping list category — right next to bathing suits and underwear.

The wide-leg look is trending and not leaving anytime soon, but if you’re looking for a more traditional style, consider a straight-leg or relaxed cut for a classic always-on shape. For those rebelling against the wide-leg trend, mostly because it reminds them of their not-so-cool childhood, the skinny jeans might be the rebellious act you’ve been waiting for and team well with an oversized sweater or blazer to create a nice juxtaposition of shapes. The same advice goes for oversized jeans but with a fitted top or bodysuit. Below are a few tried-and-true brands that will bring your vision to life and give you a pep in your step. Let’s begin, shall we?

Get the Skinny

1. With over 23,000 reviews on Amazon, these slim-fitting jeans are made with a vintage worn-in wash and don’t lose shape over time.

2. These skinnies sit slightly higher in the back with a contoured waistband, so you don’t have an embarrassing gap when you sit down. Plus, they have frayed hole-like patches to give it a rugged, worn look!

3. Leave it to Good American to sell jeans that look incredible on your every curve. If you’re not already obsessed, you’ll fall in love with your shape and walk with confidence after sliding them on.

4. This cropped frayed skinny looks great with ballet flats or tucked into boots and offers a lived-in-looking wash!

Straight as a Razor

5. Cropped at the hem with a raw edge, these jeans give a casual, seductive look just above the ankle.

6. This straight-cut pair of jeans has a faded dark wash which conceals even the worst of stains and pairs with almost anything — including blue hues.

7. Get the ripped jeans that look like you survived an encounter with a cougar for an edgy, rough and tumbled feel that sit low on your waist — plus, the Black Friday sale is a dream.

8. These low-priced jeans are equipped with a slight stretch to the material and are available in short, regular and long.

Relax, Boyfriend

9. With a wide-leg cuff sewn into the hem, these boyfriend jeans flaunt your figure and provide a relaxed cut through the hips.

10. These laid-back plus-size jeans can be sized up or down because of their relaxed fit, and the cuffs roll up nicely around the ankle.

11. Made with a slouchy silhouette, these cute boyfriend jeans have a nice balloon-like shape and come in neutrals, blues even a blush pink.

12. Voted top overall pick on Amazon, consider these relaxed jeans made with stretch material for a little give.

Consider the Wide Angle

13. These high-waisted wide-leg jeans give off a carefree feeling with frayed hems.

14. Love an Adam Sandler vibe? These oversized Y2K jeans are just what you need to lean in. Plus, they come in a large variety of colors!

15. Get a wide-leg with some literal flair near the ankle in a light or dark wash, including a Jessica Simpson satin stitched logo on the back pocket.

16. These are the “It girl” of jeans thanks to their faded wash and workwear seaming on a wide-leg silhouette.

