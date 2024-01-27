Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Slip dresses have really taken the fashion industry and sidewalks by storm — seriously! Whether you’re thinking about wearing one to your next date or you want to sashay around your respective city stylishly, getting a slip dress is the way to go! We found an easy slip dress that’ll help you nail the trend effortlessly — and it’s only $19 at Walmart!

The Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s and Women’s Plus Slip Dress is an affordable entry point into the slip-dress trend. It features a 98% polyester and 2% spandex fabrication and has adjustable bra-friendly straps for a comfortable fit. It’s easy to slip on and off and has a chic v-neckline. Also, this slip dress comes in three color options and has an XS to XXXL size range.

Get the Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s and Women’s Plus Slip Dress for $19 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 27, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this dress, pop on a pair of height-defying pumps or a sleek pair of knee-high boots for an edgy look. Or, if the moment calls for it, you could wear this dress with your favorite sneakers and a statement-making coat for a sporty but still sophisticated ensemble. And did we mention that it’s only $19?

Sofia Vergara is a renowned actress known for her acting chops, but she has a clothing line that garnered thousands of fans. One Walmart reviewer added, “It is a beautiful, vibrant dress. The material is great, but it does have some stretch. I almost feel I could have sized down. But I will keep this one. I am 5’4 and about 220, and I ordered an XL.” Another shopper noted, “The quality and beauty is amazing. This is a new favorite dress.”

A final Walmart shopper chimed in, “I love this dress. The colors and fabric are fantastic. I am petite, so the dress was great for me. I love the elastic on the back and adjustable straps, and I bought a large — I can’t wait to wear this dress!”

So, if you’re looking for a cute dress to throw on for any formal or informal occasion, this Soifa Vergara-approved option could be the perfect fit!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara here, and don’t forget to scope out the Walmart clearance section for more great finds!