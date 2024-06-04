Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As someone who’s both an avid runner and golfer, it’s a little annoying to have to invest in both running shorts and golf skirts. I mean, they both require an athletic style, but with golf it’s nicer to sport a preppier look on the course than your average running short. Well, golfers and runners like me will be as happy as I was to find out that a brand finally brought the two sports together by combining athletic shorts and a flowy golf skirt into one skort.

Making it easy for me to make it from morning run group to an afternoon tee time are the Blaosn Flowy Athletic Shorts for Women. They combine the effectiveness of running shorts with the preppy style of a golf skort. Plus, unlike other expensive athleticwear brands that drain my wallet, this skort is even on sale right now on Amazon for just $17.

Get Blaosn Flowy Athletic Shorts for Women (originally $30) on sale for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

What makes this pick great for running are the built-in spandex shorts, elastic drawstring waist and side pockets for carrying small things like my keys. However, what makes it preppy and appropriate enough for golf course style etiquette is the flowy, skirt-like appearance — typical of traditional women’s golf attire.

I must not be the only one onto the duality of these shorts though, Amazon shoppers are noticing them too. With over 1,000 of them being bought within the last month, they’re steadily climbing the Amazon fashion bestsellers chart. Not only that, they’ve also racked up over 4,400 five-star ratings from shoppers, many with happy reviews.

One of those shoppers loves how “soft they are” and that the built-in spandex don’t ride of up legs and are chafe-proof. “I bought these for my summer vacation and ended up buying every color!” they said.

Another of those reviewers, who works at a golf course, said though they’re required to wear skirts, they were able to get away with this skort because “ it gives them that [skirt] effect.” “I love these shorts,” they said. “I ended up buying 2 pairs. They fit very well and they aren’t too short.”

I’m a neutral girl, so I prefer the skort in black and white. But it also comes in several other colors like pink, blue and green for those who prefer a pop of color. It may seem like a small thing, but I’m so excited about all of the money I’ll save by just getting a few pairs of these $17 shorts rather than having to get both running shorts and golf skirts this summer.

See it: Get Blaosn Flowy Athletic Shorts for Women (originally $30) on sale for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

