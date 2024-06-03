Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Short shorts are out for summer 2024 because there’s a new trend in town! Jorts can sometimes be too long and make our legs look bigger, but short shorts can expose the goods. This year’s dominant shorts trend is the perfect in-between. No matter whether you call them mid-thigh shorts, long shorts or even mom shorts, they are this summer’s biggest trend — and these are our 17 top picks.

Maybe you need a new breezy linen pair to wear over a swimsuit at the beach. Or maybe you just need a new classic denim pair you can wear to all of your weekend activities. Or maybe you even want to branch out and try a trendier style for work like pinstripe shorts to show off your fashion prowess. Whatever it may be, we found something for you on our list — and they start at just $23.

1. Loyal to Levi’s: If you’re a brand loyalist to Levi’s, we think these mid-rise Bermuda shorts are the perfect pair to add to your collection — $25!

2. The Timeless Style: Though mid-rise shorts are trending for the season, this pair from Levi’s is timeless and even on sale — was $50, now $40!

3. Frayed Hems: Bring some edgy vibes to your outfit with these high-waisted denim shorts from Daze that feature a cut-off denim hem — $78!

4. Casually Cute: Perfect for cheering on the kids at a baseball game or for wearing to the beach, these light wash and relaxed fit shorts bring a casually-cool vibe — $85!

5. Nautical Style: Made for days boating on the water, these patch pocket denim shorts from Madewell would pair well with a crochet sweater and some woven sandals — $78!

6. Keep them Cuffed: There’s something about a pair of cuffed shorts like these ones that makes you look even more put together than you already are — $30!

7. Luxe Linen: Not only are these shorts from Quince made of a high quality European linen, they also come in a few color and pattern options to choose from — $30!

8. Curve-Hugging: Show off your curves in these skin-hugging Bermuda shorts that feature pockets and roll cuff hem — $35!

9. A Shopper Favorite! With thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers, these Bermuda shorts are a favorite of Amazon shoppers thanks to their slim fit, stretchy fabric and classic design — $24!

10. Vintage Style: Vintage fashion fans will love these mid-rise shorts for their vintage light wash, distressed style and comfortable cotton fabric — $70!

11. Office Fashion: Sadly, we still have to go into the office in the summer, but thankfully you can still make it fashionable with these NYDJ trouser shorts — $69!

12. Very Versatile! Dress these long trouser shorts from J. Crew up with heels for the office or sandals for a Saturday coffee date — was $60, now $40!

13. Better in Black: If black is more your color, you’ll definitely want to check out this Levi’s pair that features a distressed hem, straight hem and classic black wash — $70!

14. Cue the Cargos: Cargo shorts like this pair from Lulus are the perfect way to bring something new to your selection without doing too much — $78!

15. Go Gingham: The perfect picnic piece, these gingham shorts have a cute design, lightweight fabric and are easy to care for — $23!

16. Posh Pinstripes: Up your fashion game this season by wearing these posh pinstripe shorts from French Connection with kitten heels, a vest and some gold jewelry — $98! – nordstrom

17. Lots of Options: Whether you need a pop of color in your shorts collection or like to keep it neutral, these Lee bermuda shorts come in several color options — was $35, now $33!