It’s taken a few years, but I’m finally starting to get into running. There’s something so freeing about hitting my stride and letting all of my troubles fade away. People always told me how important it was to find the best running shoes for my arch, though they failed to mention just how crucial it is to have bottoms that won’t slip down mid-run.

To perform to the best of your ability, it’s imperative to find bottoms that stay securely in place so you can focus on crossing the finish line (or beating your personal record). I made it my mission to find shorts and leggings that stay securely in place, and the following 12 don’t disappoint. Curate the ideal running wardrobe with a selection of the best running bottoms today!

Best Short Running Shorts

1. Old Reliable: For those balmy summer days when you still want to get your run in (you go, girl!) these breathable Athletic Works shorts will keep you moving with their sweat-wicking capabilities!

2. Stand Out! If you prefer running in the evening once the temperatures dip a bit, you can stay safe in these bright neon Cueply shorts. The secure zippered pocket will keep all your essentials safe, while the wide elastic waist ensures they stay securely in place.

3. Cute and Functional: The flowy nature of these lululemon running shorts adds a girlish vibe and actually enhances performance! We especially love that the tie waistband is adjustable to ensure the perfect fit too.

4. For Your Trail Runs: You may want to carry around a few extra items if you’re running on a trail. These performance shorts from Nike are water-repellent and offer smart hidden pockets that won’t get weighed down so you’re ready for any situation. Not the mention, the color is adorable!

Best Long Running Shorts

5. Rub-Resistant: Bike shorts are ideal for running (not just biking!), especially for the thicker-thighed ladies. The 6-inch inseam on this lululemon pair will prevent brush burns caused by skin rubbing together!

6. Best Pockets: I always prefer shorts that have side pockets . . . but they need to be sturdy enough to hold contents without weighing everything down. Vuori cracked the code — it’s nearly impossible to over-stuff the pockets on the Studio Pocket Short.

7. Long and Breezy: Not a fan of skintight biker shorts? These long running shorts feel airy and offer a bit more coverage with a 7-inch inseam.

8. Sneaky Pockets: From first glance, it doesn’t look like these running shorts have pockets. However, the smart double-layer design keeps the pockets hidden (and close to your body). We’ve never seen anything like it!

Best Running Leggings

9. Last Chance! Reviewers have called these the absolute best leggings for running because of how securely they stay in place. Unfortunately, lululemon is discontinuing them, so be sure to stock up before they’re gone for good!

10. Amazon Favorite: Over 26,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these quality leggings. Beyond being great for running, you’ll adore lounging around in them, too. (And they’re just $30 to boot!)

11. Better Than the Shoes: On’s signature sneakers may get all of the attention, but the brand’s ankle tights are a sleeper hit that will have you hitting a personal record in no time!

12. Fun Patterns: You can make your runs even more fun when you choose to wear leggings with a spunky pattern. Sweaty Betty has tons of options. But most importantly, the waistband won’t slip down while you’re trailblazing.